Pregnant Gemma Atkinson has shamed a cruel troll who suggested her new baby isn’t fiancé Gorka Marquez’s.

Gemma and Gorka announced they were expecting their second baby last week.

However, speaking on her Hits Radio show, Gemma revealed that she’s had some pretty harsh comments after revealing her pregnancy.

Pregnant Gemma Atkinson responded to one troll’s comments that Gorka isn’t the father of her unborn baby (Credit: YouTube)

Pregnant Gemma Atkinson shames cruel troll

Gemma and her co-host Mike Toolan hosted a segment called “Face your feedback: Pregnancy edition.”

It came following Gemma’s announcement that she was pregnant on social media.

Mike explained they were going to read some of the more cruel comments about her baby news.

In a clip shared to the radio station’s Instagram grid, Gemma can be seen reading out some of the comments.

“This is one from a guy called Steve-O. ‘Well, that’s her body ruined,'” Gemma read, bursting into fits of laughter.

She added: “I’m assuming Steve-O was birthed at one point. What does his mother look like?”

Gemma and Strictly star Gorka are expecting their second baby (Credit: YouTube)

‘Is the baby even Gorka’s?’

The trolls didn’t stop there, though, targeting her romance with Strictly star Gorka Marquez.

Another commented: “Are we sure this baby’s even Gorka’s?

“The amount of fellas she had, it could be anyone’s! Hope this relationship fails,” with Gemma laughing with Mike over the comment.

The amount of fellas she had, it could be anyone’s!

After calling them out on air, the video was shared to Instagram, where Gemma’s fans waded in.

One questioned how the troll thought Gemma would ever cheat when she has Gorka waiting for her at home.

They said: “Why would you even go with anyone else? If I was with Gorka I certainly wouldn’t!”

‘You’re an inspiration’

Others explained that they loved Gemma’s attitude towards “the haters”.

“Love how you just get on with it and ignore the haters,” said one.

“Just love the way you laugh at these comments. You’re an inspiration and bloody beautiful too,” said another.

“Bloody love this. Instead of hurting you, which is what they intended, they’ve provided us all with a laugh. Haters make great comedians in a happy environment,” said another.

“Love how you laugh at the stupid jealous comments Gemma. Best way to do it,” another agreed.

“Gemma, you’re amazing. Love the fact that you just crack on. Keep being you!” another urged.

“Love Gemma’s reaction to these stupid messages, just belly laugh. No point in trying to understand some people’s weirdness,” another concluded.

