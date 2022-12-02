Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has been given a huge boost following his early exit from this year’s competition.

The Italian pro dancer is confirmed to be dancing in the Strictly Christmas special – and his celebrity pairing has fans of the dancer thrilled!

Giovanni Pernice to dance in Strictly Christmas special 2022

Giovanni’s Strictly journey this year was nowhere near as epic as it was for him in 2021.

In 2021, Giovanni, of course, ended up winning the show with his dance partner, Rose Ayling-Ellis.

This year, however, he only lasted until week three with his partner, Richie Anderson.

However, the pro dancer has been provided with a huge boost, as it’s confirmed that he will be taking part in this year’s Christmas special.

The 33-year-old dancer is set to be paired up with Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts for this year’s special.

“It’s truly an honour to be part of Strictly, but to be invited on to the prestigious Christmas Day episode is something very special indeed,” Nicola, 37, said.

“They’ve promised me extra glitter, sparkle, and frosting all wrapped up together with a big bow on top. What more could a girl wish for at Christmas!”

Strictly fans thrilled as Giovanni is paired with Nicola

A number of fans took to social media upon hearing that Giovanni would be paired with Nicola in the upcoming festive special.

“She is paired with Gio [smiling emoji]. Yes to everything,” one fan tweeted earlier today.

“Omg Nicola is with Giovanni! Ahhh,” another gushed.

“Hard to see past her winning especially as she’s paired with Giovanni,” a third wrote.

“One of my favourite people dancing with my favourite pro,” another said.

“Thrilled to see Nicola has signed up. Dream partnership with Giovanni too,” a fifth commented on Instagram.

Who else is taking part in the Christmas special?

Nicola is the fifth celebrity to be announced to be taking part in this year’s special.

Last night it was announced that Larry Lamb of EastEnders and Gavin & Stacey fame will be dancing in the festive special.

“Christmas has come early! I can’t wait to get on the dance floor and learn a brand-new skill ready for all those festive parties,” he said. He will be paired up with Nadiya Bychkova.

Also joining Larry is Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell. Pro-dancer Kai Widdrington will be paired up with her on the festive special.

“I can’t wait to get into the training room and see what festive moves I can bring to the table!” Alexandra said.

Rickie Haywood-Williams was the second celebrity confirmed for the special.

The DJ, who will be dancing with Luba Mushtuck, said: “I have watched Strictly over the years and always said I’d be too scared to do it. But here I am ready to go for it, sequins n’ all.”

The first celebrity to be announced was Rosie Ramsey. She will be dancing with Neil Jones.

The Strictly Christmas special is expected to air on Christmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

