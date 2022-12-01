The Strictly Christmas special has had its third celebrity confirmed today (Thursday, December 1), with a Coronation Street star set to take to the ballroom floor.

The soap star, along with five other celebrities, will get their dancing shoes on this festive season as they compete for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas trophy.

Alexandra is the latest star to be confirmed for Strictly’s Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

Third star signs up for Strictly Christmas special

The third celebrity set to take part in this year’s Strictly Christmas special has been confirmed.

Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell is set to put on her dancing shoes and take to the ballroom floor this Christmas.

The 29-year-old actress is best known for playing Emma Brooker on the iconic ITV soap.

She’s also played a role in the crime drama Vera. She will soon be seen in a new ITV drama, The Family Pile.

The Leeds-born actress will be paired up with Kai Widdrington in the upcoming festive special.

“I’ve grown up with Strictly Come Dancing, and my mum always said she’d love to see me on the show so this really is the best Christmas present I could give her,” Alexandra said.

“I can’t wait to get into the training room and see what festive moves I can bring to the table!” she then added.

Fans are excited to see Alexandra take to the ballroom floor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans react to Alexandra signing

It’s safe to say that fans are looking forward to seeing Alexandra dancing this Christmas.

Upon hearing the news, Strictly fans took to social media to air their thoughts on her signing.

“Yay…loved Alexandra on Corrie (shame she left),” one viewer tweeted.

“Why don’t they have celebs like Alex on the actual series? Can we start a petition to get the Christmas celebs on Strictly 2023, please?” another then wrote.

Additionally, a third then said: “I love her,”. “Oh she’s queen,” another then said, while a fifth then simply branded her “WINNER”.

Other fans who are less familiar with Alexandra were still excited to see her on the show.

“No clue who but bet she will be good,” one fan tweeted.

Rosie Ramsey is going to be taking part in the series too (Credit: BBC)

Who else is taking part in the Strictly Christmas special?

Yesterday (Wednesday, November 30) saw the first two celebrities taking part in the show announced.

Rosie Ramsey, star of the Chris & Rosie Ramsey show, will be paired up with Neil Jones on the show.

“I am thrilled to be dancing in this year’s Strictly Christmas special!” Rosie said.

“After watching my husband Chris [Ramsey] compete a few years ago, I’ve been desperate to get on that dance floor myself!” she then continued.

“I also absolutely LOVE Christmas, and my partner Neil is lovely, so this is just perfect. Best. Christmas. Ever,” she then added.

The second celebrity announced was Rickie Haywood-Williams.

The 42-year-old DJ is best known for The Rickie, Melvin, and Charlie Show on BBC Radio 1.

“I have watched Strictly over the years and always said I’d be too scared to do it,” he said.

“But here I am ready to go for it, sequins n’ all,” he then added.

The Strictly Christmas special is expected to air on Christmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

