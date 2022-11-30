The Strictly Christmas special is just around the corner, with six celebrities set to take to the ballroom floor.

Now, the first two celebrities taking part in the special have been announced, and we can’t wait!

Rosie will be appearing in the Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Christmas special: First celebrity announced

The Strictly Christmas special is going to be returning to screens on Christmas Day this year.

The special episode is going to feature six stars taking to the ballroom floor. Now, the BBC has announced the first celebrities set to be taking to the floor this Christmas.

Actor, author, TV host and podcaster Rosie Ramsey is the first confirmed star to be taking part in the special. She will be paired up with Neil Jones.

Rosie’s husband, Chris Ramsey, also took part in the show back in 2020, finishing in fourth place.

“I am thrilled to be dancing in this year’s Strictly Christmas special!” Rosie said.

“After watching my husband Chris compete a few years ago, I’ve been desperate to get on that dance floor myself!” she then continued.

“I also absolutely LOVE Christmas, and my partner Neil is lovely, so this is just perfect. Best. Christmas. Ever.”

Viewers were pretty excited to see Rosie on the show, with some issuing a plea to the BBC.

“GET HER ON THE MAIN SHOW,” one viewer tweeted.

“Love it when celebrity partners take part in the same show. Good luck Rosie,” another said.

“This is a Christmas treat. Love Rosie she will be awesome,” a third wrote.

“Would love to see her on the main show,” another declared.

Rickie will also be appearing on the show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly announces second star for the Christmas special

However, that’s not all!

The second star to be appearing in the Christmas special has also been revealed today.

Joining Rosie in this year’s Christmas special is Rickie Haywood-Williams.

The radio DJ and television presenter is going to be dancing with Strictly pro-dancer Luba Mushtuk.

Rickie announced the news during the Rickie, Melvin & Charlie Show on BBC Radio 1 this morning.

“I have watched Strictly over the years and always said I’d be too scared to do it,” he said.

“But here I am ready to go for it, sequins n’ all,” he then continued.

“OMG another great signing,” one fan tweeted. “Good luck mate you’ve got this!”

“Oooooh interesting signings so far,” another wrote. “Awesome can’t wait,” a third commented.

Joining the celebrities will be the show’s usual judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Shirley Ballas.

Joahnnes got emotional on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Johannes breaks down and makes shock confession

In other Strictly-related news, Monday night’s edition of It Takes Two saw pro dancer Johannes Radebe make a frank confession.

Johannes and his dance partner, Ellie Taylor, became the latest stars to leave the competition on Sunday (November 27).

Speaking on It Takes Two, the duo got emotional as they recounted their time together.

At one point during the show, Johannes was asked what his highlight of the series was.

“The highlight of my series would be her,” he said.

“Not once have I had to reach out to my therapist this season,” he then continued.

“You know what I mean? And that’s down to Ellie. I loved every single moment with you. I really have. So, the best part of my season was this woman,” he then said.

Strictly continues on Friday (December 2) at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

