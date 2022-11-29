Strictly star Johannes Radebe broke down in tears as he made a heartbreaking confession about therapy.

Johannes‘ brave admission came during last night’s edition of Strictly spin-off, It Takes Two.

Ellie and Johannes spoke on It Takes Two last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly stars Johannes and Ellie on It Takes Two

Last night’s edition of It Takes Two (November 28) saw Johannes and Ellie Taylor make an appearance.

Ellie and Johannes became the latest pairing to exit Strictly.

Their Jive to Van Morrison’s Brown Eyed Girl only got them 25 points, putting them bottom of the leaderboard.

They went up against Fleur East and Vito in the dance-off, however, the judges opted to save Fleur instead.

Yesterday saw Johannes and Ellie appear on It Takes Two to chat with Janette Manrara about their time on the show.

It proved to be an emotional interview all round, with both stars tearing up.

Ellie reached for the tissues at one point as Janette showed her some of her best bits from the show.

“They’re tears of joy,” Janette gushed as Ellie cried.

“They are! I can’t believe I did 10 dances live on telly,” Ellie said. “To see that, it’s really nice.”

Johannes opened up on the show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly pro Johannes opens up

It was then that Johannes made his brave confession.

“What has been your highlight of the series with Ellie?” Janette asked.

A tearful Johannes then said: “The highlight of my series would be her, Janette.

“Not once have I had to reach out to my therapist this season,” he said.

As Ellie fell about laughing, he continued.

“You know what I mean? And that’s down to Ellie,” he said. “I loved every single moment with you. I really have. So, the best part of my season was this woman.”

Ellie and Johannes then spoke about the remaining contestants and who they think will win.

“There are wonderful people left,” Ellie, 39, said. “I would love for Helen to [win].”

“She’s my bestie. It would be a wonderful end of the year for her,” she added.

Ellie gushed over Johannes on the show on Sunday (Credit: BBC)

Ellie gushes over Johannes

Sunday’s edition of Strictly saw Johannes and Ellie leave the show.

Speaking to Tess Daly after her exit, Ellie gushed over her time on the show and paid tribute to Johannes too.

“It has been, I’m going to be a cliché machine now, buts it’s been everything and more,” she said.

“I never in a million years expected to be in for this long and to experience it so fully,” she continued.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to become part of the Strictly alumni and I’ve really really loved it.”

Turning to Johannes, she said: “You are as wonderful as everyone said you would be, and I’ve said you’re like human sunshine and you really really are.

“You see people and you saw me, at every point.”

“Oh my goodness – it’s been a pleasure, treasure, that’s our thing. Ellie Taylor, moving forward, embrace your weird!” he replied.

Strictly continues on Friday, December 2 at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

