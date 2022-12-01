The Strictly Christmas special line-up has been boosted with the addition of an EastEnders icon.

News just in has revealed the fourth star to sign up for the show.

It’ll air on Christmas Day on BBC One – and after one look at this line up we can’t wait to tune in!

Larry Lamb has joined the Strictly Christmas special line-up (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Christmas special: Fourth star joins line-up

Already on the line-up are Alexandra Mardell, Rosie Ramsey and Rickie Haywood-Martin.

Joining them all be EastEnders legend Larry Lamb.

Of course, Larry played the dastardly Archie Mitchell in the Albert Square soap.

And he showed off his nicer side as Mick Shipman in Gavin & Stacey.

Now he’s about to slip into his dancing shoes – so how does he feel?

‘Nervous’ Larry Lamb on signing up for Strictly

The news was announced on The One Show tonight (December 1).

Speaking about signing up, Larry admitted he “can’t wait” to learn a “brand-new skill”.

I am excited yet incredibly nervous but I know Nadiya will look after me.

He’ll be paired on the show with professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova.

Larry said: “Christmas has come early! I can’t wait to get on the dance floor and learn a brand-new skill ready for all those festive parties.

“I am excited yet incredibly nervous but I know Nadiya will look after me.”

He then declared: “And I look forward to adding a bit of extra sparkle to Christmas Day.”

Archie Mitchell terrified Peggy on screen in EastEnders (Credit: YouTube)

Who else is taking part?

The special episode is going to feature six stars taking to the ballroom floor.

Actor, author, TV host and podcaster Rosie Ramsey was the first confirmed star to be taking part in the special. She will be paired up with Neil Jones.

Rosie’s husband, Chris Ramsey, also took part in the show back in 2020, finishing in fourth place.

Joining Rosie in this year’s Christmas special is Rickie Haywood-Williams.

The radio DJ and television presenter is going to be dancing with Strictly pro-dancer Luba Mushtuk.

Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell was then announced as the next star set to put on her dancing shoes and take to the ballroom floor this Christmas.

The Leeds-born actress will be paired up with Kai Widdrington in the upcoming festive special.

And this also means lovebirds Kai and Nadiya go head-to-head!

So who do you think will win? You’ll be able to find out on December 25!

Who won the Christmas Strictly special last year?

Last year, Jay Blades, Fred Sirieix, Anne-Marie, Adrian Chiles, Moira Stewart and Mel Geidroyc danced for the festive Glitterball trophy.

As those who tuned in will know, Celebrity Gogglebox and The Voice UK star Anne-Marie reigned victorious.

She was crowned champion of the Christmas special alongside Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima.

Of course, Graz is on course to make it two wins on the trot this year.

He is one of the last remaining couples on the 2022 series of Strictly, dancing alongside Kym Marsh this Friday for a place in the quarter-final.

The Strictly Christmas special airs on Christmas Day on BBC One.

