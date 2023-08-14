Giovanni Pernice’s Strictly partner revealed as curse ‘plays on mind’ of contestant’s boyfriend?

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice will be hoping to avoid an early exit again this year after crashing out of the competition somewhat prematurely in 2022.

So the hunk will doubtless be thrilled to hear that bookies are convinced he is set to be paired with Love Island star Zara McDermott.

While the official pairings are yet to be revealed by the BBC, Zara and Gio are hotly tipped to become something of a dream team. Not only that, but the gorgeous girl is predicted to go far in the competition.

However, we’re not sure how her boyfriend Sam Thompson will feel if Zara is paired with the show’s number one hunk – especially as Sam is already reportedly worried about the show’s so-called curse.

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice will be hoping to stay the distance this year (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly: Giovanni Pernice to be paired with Zara McDermott?

According to BonusCodeBets.co.uk, Zara is 5/2 to be paired with Giovanni. Corrie star Ellie Leach has odds of 3/1 to be partnered with Gio. Angela Scanlon has odds of 4/1, while Annabel Croft is at 7/1 and Amanda Abbington a Gio outsider at 9/1.

A spokesperson for BonusCodeBets.co.uk exclusively told ED!: “Zara McDermott will fancy her chances of going far on the dancefloor and she is 5/2 to partner Giovanni Pernice.”

Zara McDermott is hotly tipped to be Gio’s partner (Credit: BBC)

Sam Thompson’s curse fears

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Zara’s boyfriend Sam is worried “history will repeat itself” when she joins Strictly.

Zara and Sam famously hit the headlines when it was revealed that she cheated on him during her time on ITV reality show The X Factor: Celebrity.

A source claimed to OK!: “They broke up because of it but have claimed to be super strong ever since. Sam is massively dreading history repeating itself and the Strictly curse is definitely playing on his mind.”

Support for Zara

If he is feeling nervous about the show’s so-called curse, Sam didn’t show it when he sent his support to Zara after she joined the 2023 line-up.

He posted: “Go on Goose! The news is out! So damn excited for this journey. I’ll be coming down with a placard. We’re so proud of you.”

ED! has contacted reps for Sam and Zara for comment.

