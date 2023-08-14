Sam Thompson’s ‘curse’ fears ahead of Zara McDermott’s Strictly stint: ‘He’s dreading history repeating itself’

The latest Strictly news has seen sources claim that Sam Thompson is “dreading” girlfriend Zara McDermott appearing on the show.

Zara – Strictly’s first-ever Love Island signing – is a hot favourite to win the show. And, according to sources, boyfriend Sam is concerned that one of the show’s hunky male dancers will also win her heart.

He’s said to be “dreading history repeating itself” after Zara cheated on him while taking part in The X Factor: Celebrity back in 2019.

Strictly news: Sam’s fears over Zara and the curse

A source claimed to OK!: “They broke up because of it but have claimed to be super strong ever since. Sam is massively dreading history repeating itself and the Strictly curse is definitely playing on his mind.”

Ultimately, the source said Sam trusts Zara and he’ll hopefully realise soon he’s “overthinking a lot of his concerns”. “The pair have got through choppy waters before and Zara has remained fiercely loyal since the last drama they went through. Hopefully Sam will soon realise he’s overthinking a lot of his concerns,” they added.

Who did Zara cheat with?

Zara was unfaithful with music executive Brahim Fouradi during her time on The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019.

The couple weathered the storm, though, with Zara publicly apologising for her infidelity.

At the time, she told New!: “The biggest thing I’ve learnt is that sometimes you have to be vulnerable and hold your hands up and own your mistakes. You have to say: ‘I messed up and I’m incredibly sorry.'”

Sam said he “believed in forgiveness” as he reunited with Zara: “I believe in forgiveness. I understand the context – and I think in any walk of life you can’t move forward unless you forgive.”

Sam’s ‘proud’ of Zara

If he is feeling nervous about the show’s so-called curse, Sam didn’t show it when he sent his support to Zara after she joined the 2023 line-up.

He posted: “Go on Goose! The news is out! So damn excited for this journey. I’ll be coming down with a placard. We’re so proud of you.”

