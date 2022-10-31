Strictly fans fume over treatment of Fleur East during results show

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left furious and astonished after Fleur East found herself in the dance-off again.

Viewers could scarcely believed Fleur, 34, was pitted against EastEnders actor James Bye in Sunday’s (October 30) latest eliminator.

The radio DJ and her pro partner Vito Coppola previously survived being in the same position back in Week 3.

That Movie Week results show saw Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice booted off the series instead.

And although Fleur and Vito were saved unanimously by the judges this past weekend, many of those watching at home were seething the couple – who scored 32 for their Salsa – were even put in a position to leave.

One social media user blasted Fleur’s presence in the dance-off as “a complete joke”.

Fleur East survived her second Strictly dance-off this weekend (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly fans react to Fleur East in the dance-off

James and his pro partner Amy Dowden may not have been surprised to be in the danger zone after they scored 27 for their Charleston.

That score left them bottom of the scoreboard – but Tony Adams and Ellie Simmonds both scored fewer points than Fleur.

Nonetheless, it seems Strictly viewers voted for both of those celebrity contestants in greater numbers.

And that left Fleur fans both puzzled and infuriated.

Fleur being in the bottom two for the second time this series so far is a complete joke.

“Fleur being in the bottom two for the second time this series so far is a complete joke #Strictly,” one unhappy onlooker tweeted.

Another incredulous Twitter user wrote: “If the British public continue to put Fleur in the dance off I will riot! #Strictly.”

And someone else fumed: “How on Earth was Fleur in the dance-off? She’s absolutely incredible! I think she could win it @FleurEast #Strictly.”

Fans don’t think Fleur – who looked relieved after the result was announced – should have been near the dance-off (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘I don’t get the hate for her’

Other angry fans pondered why Fleur isn’t getting votes from viewers – and also wondered whether the judges could be to blame.

One person said: “The way the British public can’t stand to see a young, beautiful woman be successful is terrifying to me. Fleur shouldn’t have been anywhere near the dance-off #Strictly.”

“Feel really bad for Fleur,” added another.

“She looks so defeated. I don’t get the hate for her at all. She’s extremely likeable! #Strictly.”

Why was Fleur in the dance=off again? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Yet another person questioned: “Why do the public dislike Fleur so much? No way should she be in the dance-off for the decond time. Her Salsa was incredible last night.”

They continued: “I do blame the judges’ comments as well – they were very picky on her ‘energy’.”

And someone else indicated they felt some of scoring was inconsistent, too.

“Fleur excellent 32 points, Tony Adams, 31 points. Yeah we’re in the [blank]ing twilight zone. The scoring this week is beyond dumb #Strictly,” they raged.

