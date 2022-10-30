Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan has admitted his worry for Fleur East.

The X Factor winner is currently competing on the new series of the BBC dancing show.

James Jordan has issued his verdict on Fleur East following her Strictly Come Dancing performance last night (Credit: Splash)

Strictly star James Jordan on Fleur East

Last night she performed a Salsa with professional partner Vito Coppola.

Unfortunately the judges were muted in their praise, insisting that Fleur didn’t need all the lifts and stunts to impress.

Fleur was also celebrating her 35th birthday yesterday (October 29).

She has a very big personality and lot of confidence some people might find it too much or absolutely love it.

And it seems James agreed – and he’s made a dire prediction.

James tweeted on Saturday night: “If it wasn’t her birthday today a would worry for Fleur being in the bottom 2 again.

“Maybe against James this week. I’ll call it early this time – what do you guys think?”

He then added in another tweet: “I predict either Ellie/Fleur/James [Bye] will be in the bottom 2. What do you guys think???”

Strictly Come Dancing fears for Fleur East

Fans were quick to agree with James’ prediction.

And they are also worried that Fleur will be sent home tonight.

One said: “I think you’re right. And we all know it’ll be Fleur that goes home.”

A second said: “Fleur been in dance-off already so likely again. Should probably be Ellie as well. She did best but routine was bland.”

A third said: “Yes that would be my combo although I do like Fleur’s dancing.”

Another added: “I just got this horrible feeling Fleur got eliminated… #Strictly.”

A fifth commented: “Fleur is one of them people you either like or you don’t.

Fleur East performed a salsa with partner Vito on last night’s Strictly (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

“She has a very big personality and lot of confidence some people might find it too much or absolutely love it.

“I do kind of agree but she is a good dancer but I think she knows it. That’s me and family and friends think.”

Meanwhile the alleged results of this week’s show have leaked again on social media.

Strictly Come Dancing films both Saturday night and Sunday night shows on Saturday – with only the first episode broadcasting live.

It means that news of which celebrity has become eliminated often leaks and ruins the show for fans.

Viewers have since called for the BBC to reveal the results on Saturday or film it on Sunday so the results aren’t ruined on social media.

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on BBC One, tonight, from 7:20pm.

Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing is back for another live show next Saturday (November 5) on BBC One from 7pm.

