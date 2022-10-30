Strictly hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have sparked the same complaint from viewers following last night’s show.

The presenters returned to host Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night and it was the show’s Halloween special.

The judges got into the spooky spirit as they transformed into Halloween characters.

However, Tess and Claudia weren’t dressed up and instead were wearing black outfits – something that viewers weren’t happy with.

Claudia and Tess didn’t have costumes for Strictly’s Halloween special (Credit: BBC)

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on Strictly

Tess wore a black, velvet off the shoulder dress from Norma Kamali with a pair of black glittery boots from Reiss.

She sported glam makeup and her blonde hair in waves.

Meanwhile, Claudia opted for a black mini dress and neon green heels.

She too sported glam makeup and her signature hairdo.

However, on Twitter, viewers were unimpressed that Tess and Claudia didn’t get more into the Halloween spirit.

The judges went out in full force as Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood dressed as Gomez and Morticia Addams.

Meanwhile, Motsi Mabuse looked stunning in incredible skull makeup and Anton Du Beke dressed as Captain Hook.

One person said on Twitter: “Disappointed Tess and Claudia don’t get involved with the Halloween spirit. Where is their costumes and makeup?”

Another wrote: “@bbcstrictly could Tess and Claudia not have joined in on the dressing up fun?”

The judges got into the Halloween spirit with their costumes (Credit: BBC)

A third added: “Did they run out of Halloween costumes at @bbcstrictly???

“Why aren’t Tess and Claudia not wearing anything Halloween? Not even a hair accessory…”

Disappointed Tess and Claudia don’t get involved with the Halloween spirit.

However, many people loved Claudia and Tess’ outfits as one gushed: “Claudia’s shoes and Tess’s boots are gorgeous.”

Another begged: “@bbcstrictly please! Tess’ boots… where are they from?!!! Totally adore!!!!!”

Meanwhile, one said: “Claudia looking stunning tonight.”

Despite the hosts not dressing up, the celebrities and their professional partners were.

And they put on a very spooky show!

Topping the leaderboard last night was Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe for their Couple’s Choice to I Put A Spell On You.

They bagged 35 points out of 40 from the judges.

Meanwhile, Tyler West and Dianne Buswell also bagged 35 points putting them joint first.

They danced the Cha Cha Cha to Day-O by Tanz Orchester Klaus Hallen.

At the other end of the leaderboard was James Bye and Amy Dowden with 27 points.

They performed a Charleston to Bumble Bee by LaVern Baker.

Just above them in the leaderboard was Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin who got a score of 29.

They danced the Foxtrot to Scooby Doo, Where Are You?.

But who will leave Strictly tonight?

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on BBC One, tonight, from 7:20pm.

