Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has been criticised for his feedback to Hamza Yassin tonight.

Hamza and professional partner Jowita Przystał danced the Tango to Wicked Game by Chris Isaak.

When it came to the feedback from the judges, Anton had some advice for Hamza and admitted it wasn’t his best dance.

Hamza Yassin and Jowita danced the Tango on Strictly Come Dancing tonight (Credit: BBC)

Anton on Strictly Come Dancing

Anton said during tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing Halloween special: “Hamza you are really an accomplished ballroom dancer. You’ve danced some ballroom dances in this series that have been super duper. Your position has been immaculate with Jowita and you move across the floor with great power.

“Today, not your best and let me tell you the reason why,” as the audience booed.

Anton continued: “Honestly, you wear one wig and everybody boos you.

“It’s your left arm. When you’re turning into promenade you tend to open through your left arm.

Anton Du Beke came under fire from some Strictly viewers for his feedback to Hamza tonight (Credit: BBC)

“You’ve got to turn your whole body so this left arm remains in that bent position and you keep this sharp, immaculate frame, which you can do.”

Anton said if Hamza can fix that position, then he will be on the “next level”.

Hamza replied: “Thank you very much.”

When it came to scoring, Anton still gave Hamza a good score of eight.

However, viewers watching weren’t impressed with Anton’s comments.

Strictly Come Dancing viewers loved Hamza’s performance with Jowita tonight (Credit: BBC)

One person said on Twitter: “#hamza was brilliant. Why was Anton dissing him?”

Another wrote: “Anton failing to realise that this is Hamza’s world now and he can DO WHATEVER HE WANTS.”

A third added: “[Bleep] off Anton seriously. Gave Tyler [West] a 10 then criticises Hamza.”

Meanwhile one person tweeted: “Oh come on… to give Tyler a 10 and Hamza an 8, what is Anton watching?”

Others gushed over Hamza and Jowita’s performance.

The tension. The drama. What a wicked Tango from Hamza and Jowita !🔥 #Strictly@HamzaYassin3 pic.twitter.com/ctemBF3tii — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 29, 2022

One person said: “I absolutely love watching Hamza dance. He seems to have music running through his body.”

Another wrote: “Love Hamza, my favourite celebrity this year.”

One gushed: “Hamza really was leading that dance with true power and conviction. Absolutely love watching him dance!”

Others are predicting Hamza will win the 2022 series as one added: “What a strong Tango song and dance. Hamza is one of my favourites to win.”

Another wrote: “We are #Strictly a #Hamza to win household. He is so lovely, and what an amazing dancer!”

