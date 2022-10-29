Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood wowed viewers tonight with his incredible Halloween transformation.

The star transformed into Morticia Addams from The Addams family while Shirley Ballas dressed as Gomez Addams.

Motsi Mabuse wowed with her incredible skull makeup and Anton Du Beke transformed into Captain Hook.

However, it was Craig who stole the show for many viewers with his look.

The Strictly Come Dancing judges wowed viewers with their Halloween transformations (Credit: BBC)

Craig Revel Horwood’s Halloween costume on Strictly

As Craig arrived on the Strictly Come Dancing set, the tweets came flooding in.

One person said on Twitter: “Craig as Morticia is already tonight’s winner.”

Another added: “Omg Craig’s Morticia is EVERYTHING!”

A third wrote: “CRAIG’s look I’m OBSESSED.”

Craig Revel Horwood transformed into Morticia Addams on tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Another tweeted: “The judges look brilliant!! Didn’t recognise Craig there for a minute!!”

Meanwhile, one said: “Omg Craig as Mortisa Adams!! Obsessed.”

“Obsessed with Craig’s outfit! Legend,” another agreed.

Meanwhile, others loved Shirley and Craig as a duo.

One tweeted: “Craig as Morticia and Shirley as Gomez w/ Thing? This is the best day of my life!”

Strictly Come Dancing’s Halloween special

Another said: “Ok. Craig and Shirley in drag as Morticia and Gomez Addams is ah-mazing.”

It wasn’t just Craig and Shirley who stole the show. Other viewers also loved Anton and Motsi’s Halloween looks.

The judges look brilliant!! Didn’t recognise Craig there for a minute!!

One tweeted: “Anton rocking a bit of Brian May!”

Another gushed: “Living for @MOTSI_MABUSE sparkly half sugar skull makeup.”

Tonight’s Halloween special left viewers excited as the celebrities and their pro partners dressed for the occasion.

Viewers were impressed with tonight’s Halloween special (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing tonight

To open the show, Tony Adams and Katya Jones performed a Quickstep to The Devil Went Down To Georgia by The Charlie Daniels Band.

He received his highest score of the series, bagging an impressive 31 points out of 40.

Craig gave him a seven while Motsi, Shirley and Anton all gave him an eight.

Viewers loved Tony’s performance as one said: “TONY!!!! Keeps improving. Absolutely marvellous.”

Another added: “I feel so happy for Tony, you can tell how overwhelmed he is by it all and that he can’t quite believe it.”

One gushed: “Well done Tony, he’s been getting better and better, this is what Strictly is all about.”

Elsewhere tonight, Will Mellor and Nancy Xu performed a Cha Cha Cha to Mama Told Me Not To Come by Tom Jones and Stereophonics.

Read more: Is Strictly 2022 the most boring series yet? No Giovanni, no Aljaz, no curse – and no interest?

In addition, Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima danced the Rhumba to Frozen by Madonna.

They bagged 34 out of 40 from the judges.

So what do you think of the Strictly Come Dancing judges’ Halloween costumes tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.