The Strictly Come Dancing results are in and James Bye has left the competition.

Tonight’s results show saw EastEnders star James go up against Fleur East in the dreaded dance-off.

However, after James and Amy Dowden and Fleur and Vito Coppola performed, the judges all decided to send home James.

James and Amy were in the dance-off against Fleur and Vito tonight (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly results tonight

In the dance-off, James and Amy performed their Charleston to Bumble Bee by LaVern Baker.

Meanwhile, Fleur and Vito took to the dance floor to perform their Salsa to Break My Soul by Beyoncé.

After both couples danced, the judges delivered their verdicts and they all chose to save Fleur and Vito.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “Well, it’s my responsibility to save the better dancer and the better dancer tonight for me was Fleur and Vito.”

Next up was Motsi Mabuse, who said: “For me, there were different levels of dancing on the dance floor, and I have decided to save Fleur and Vito.”

James gushed over Amy and his Strictly journey (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Anton Du Beke then said: “I thought both couples danced better on Saturday night.

“They didn’t reproduce their best performance, but it doesn’t have to be the best performance, it has to be better and I thought their performance was just good enough. Fleur and Vito.”

Since Fleur and Vito bagged three votes, it meant James would be sent home.

However, head judge Shirley Ballas added: “I would have saved Fleur and Vito.”

Speaking to host Tess Daly about his exit, James said: “I’ve said this from the very beginning, all I can do is go out there and do my very best.

Fans were divided over the Strictly results (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

“I am dancing against Fleur East, I went and did my best but she is phenomenal. I’ve had the best time on this show and I have a friend for life [in Amy], all I can do is thank the family, and I have a new family now.”

He added: “It’s a competition but you don’t feel like that backstage, you honestly feel like everyone has each other’s backs and everyone is just willing everyone to do their best!”

Meanwhile, Amy praised James saying: “You came on here to show your boys they can throw themselves into any challenge in life, and you are the best role model they could ever have as their daddy!

“I am so proud of you!”

Some viewers thought Ellie and Nikita should have left (Credit: BBC)

James Bye leaves Strictly

Viewers shared their thoughts on James’ exit on Twitter and were divided over the result.

One person said: “Wrong result again imo. The public, including me, seem to not like Fleur.”

Another wrote: “It’s a shame for James only because I think he was improving every single week.”

One added: “Slightly gutted that James has gone, he definitely improved each week.”

However, one said: “Finally and happy with the results.”

Another agreed, saying: “Right couple went.”

Meanwhile, another tweeted: “IMO the right couple out of the two went home.”

Meanwhile, others thought Ellie Simmonds should have gone home instead despite not being in the dance-off.

One said: “This better be a joke Ellie S should go, she hardly danced more so acted last night fuming.”

Another tweeted: “Ellie should have gone…the dance they did was very basic compares to the others.”

A third wrote: “Ellie S should have gone.”

