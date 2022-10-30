Rose Ayling-Ellis gushes over ‘best moment ever’ with Giovanni Pernice as he declares they ‘made history’

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice have gushed over a moment on Strictly Come Dancing following last night’s Halloween special.

On Saturday night (October 29), the 2022 stars and their professional dancer partners took part in the show’s annual spooky spectacular.

Rose and Giovanni, who won the show last year, reflected on their Halloween performance from 2021 which “made history”.

The pair gushed over making history on Strictly Come Dancing last year, before they won the series (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Rose and Giovanni on Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Giovanni shared a clip of when he and Rose bagged a perfect score of 40 for their Tango to Shivers by Ed Sheeran.

All four of the judges each gave the duo a 10.

Alongside the videos, Italian dancer Giovanni said: “One year ago today… We made history.”

The clips showed Giovanni and Rose jumping in the air as the judges gave them 40 out of 40.

Rose Ayling-Ellis called it the ‘best moment ever’ on her Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Rose re-shared the moment on her own Instagram and wrote: “How is this one year already?!

“One of [the] best moments ever,” followed by teary face emojis.

Their Halloween performance last year sparked much praise from the judges.

At the time, Anton Du Beke said: “I’ve written a few things down here and they pretty much all say perfect.”

Craig Revel Horwood added: “What’s the sign for you smashed it darling.”

The duo were overcome with emotion after bagging the perfect score of 40 on Strictly Come Dancing last year (Credit: BBC)

Motsi Mabuse said: “I’ve been sitting and judging for 14 years, I’ve seen a couple of numbers but this one will remain epic.”

Meanwhile, Shirley Ballas told Giovanni and Rose: “You are absolutely brilliant.”

Crying all over again, my favourite Strictly couple ever – they are so special together.

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing loved Rose and Giovanni’s partnership on the show.

During the launch show this year, Rose and Giovanni returned to dance together again and fans couldn’t get enough.

Speaking to Claudia Winkleman last month, Rose said: “It feels really lovely to be back. I can’t believe it’s been one year already. It’s gone so fast!”

Strictly Come Dancing reunion

Meanwhile, Giovanni added: “It brought so many memories. We had a fantastic time together, every single day was phenomenal wasn’t it?

“Even spending a couple of hours together was magical because we laugh, we laugh a lot.”

Read more: Strictly fans all spot the same thing as Giovanni Pernice reunites with Rose Ayling-Ellis

One viewer said on Twitter: “Crying all over again, my favourite Strictly couple ever – they are so special together.”

In addition, another wrote: “So beautiful, made me cry all over again. How on Earth could I have forgotten already just how beautiful these two were together.”

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on BBC One, tonight, from 7:20pm.

Did you enjoy watching Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice dance on Strictly Come Dancing? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.