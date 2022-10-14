Strictly fans all spot the same thing as Giovanni Pernice reunites with Rose Ayling-Ellis

Strictly champions Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis were reunited at the NTAs – and fans all spotted the same thing.

The dance pair wowed viewers during last year’s BBC One dance series, and were front and centre as Strictly Come Dancing claimed the Talent Show gong.

Strictly co-star Anton du Beke also bagged the Talent Show Judge award during Thursday (October 13) night’s event.

But while fans were over the moon for Strictly’s success, many others couldn’t take their eyes off Giovanni and Rose.

Giovanni Pernice cosies up with former Strictly partners Michelle Visage, Debbie McGee and Rose Ayling-Ellis at the NTAs (Credit: Instagram)

Strictly success reunites Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis

Dressed up in a white tuxedo jacket with a black bow tie and black trousers, Giovanni’s look seemed to impress.

Over on social media, fans could barely contain themselves over the Italian hunk.

“Gio looking suave and very happy,” one Twitter user gushed.

Gio looking suave and very happy.

Another cooed: “Bloody gorgeous male specimen.”

“Doesn’t @pernicegiovann1 look gorgeous in a white suit! #NTAs,” added another dazzled fan, including a heart eyes emoji with their words.

And even Gorka Marquez joined in with the Gio appreciation, teasing his pal on Instagram: “Bond Pernice!”

Giovanni Pernice gives the thumbs up at the NTAs (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rose and Giovanni at NTAs

Furthermore, fans were quick to associate Giovanni – who shared a snap including his ex Strictly celeb partners Michelle Visage and Debbie McGee – with last year’s co-star Rose in their comments.

However, his most recent former show partner Richie Anderson was not part of the pic.

Praise for the couple flowed on Twitter as they said a few words on behalf of the Strictly team.

“Thoroughly well deserved, and @pernicegiovann1 and @RoseAylingEllis looked fabulous,” noted one admirer.

Another said: “They’re a good looking pair aren’t they? Love them @RoseAylingEllis @pernicegiovann1 #NTAs2022.”

A third hailed them: “Such beautiful speeches from @RoseAylingEllis and @pernicegiovann1. #NationalTelevisionAwards.”

And a touched fourth fan added: “The speech from @RoseAylingEllis & @pernicegiovann1 was lovely! & @bbcstrictly won! #NTAAwards2022.”

Strictly Giovanni Pernice kisses Anton du Beke at the NTAs (Credit: Instagram)

Giovanni congratulates Anton du Beke

Gio’s appreciation for colleague Anton did not go unnoticed either.

“Aw so cute how happy @pernicegiovann1 was for @TheAntonDuBeke #NTA #NTAs,” one Twitter user observed.

And an Insta follower wrote: “Congratulations to everyone, well deserved and also to Anton. Looking very dapper Gio.”

And on Instagram, Giovanni hailed his pal as he shared a snap of them posing with Anton’s new gong.

“Best Judge on TV? @mrantondubeke! Well done MY FRIEND! I’m so happy for you, I know how much this mean to you!,” Giovanni wrote in one post’s caption.

Strictly continues – sadly without Giovanni Pernice in the contest – this Saturday October 15 on BBC One at 6.30pm.

