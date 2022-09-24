Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis reunited during Strictly’s launch show last night and fans were in tears.

The pair won the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Last night saw the Strictly launch show air as the pairings for the 2022 series were unveiled.

However, Rose made a return to the show to dance one final time with Giovanni, who is paired with Richie Anderson this year.

Giovanni and Rose reunite on Strictly

On Friday night, the Italian dancer and actress took to the dance floor for a stunning performance.

They also spoke to host Claudia Winkleman as Rose admitted she misses training with Gio.

Rose said: “It feels really lovely to be back. I can’t believe it’s been one year already. It’s gone so fast!”

On being back in the training room with Giovanni, Rose admitted: “It made me realise I do miss being in the training room with Giovanni a lot.”

Giovanni added: “It brought so many memories. We had a fantastic time together, every single day was phenomenal wasn’t it?

“Even spending a couple of hours together was magical because we laugh, we laugh a lot.”

After a VT, the pair’s dance was shown.

They danced to Fallin’ by Alicia Keys and viewers loved every minute of it.

Many took to Facebook to admit they were in tears watching Rose and Giovanni dance together again.

Strictly 2022

One person said: “Crying all over again, my favourite Strictly couple ever – they are so special together.”

Another wrote: “So beautiful, made me cry all over again. How on Earth could I have forgotten already just how beautiful these two were together.”

Rose and Giovanni! Wish they were competing again this year!

A third added: “I cried again! Their partnership could never ever be replicated. So glad I saw them dance in Manchester during the tour.”

Another commented: “Could feel myself welling up, they are so beautiful dancing together.”

Meanwhile, others admitted that they ‘wished’ Rose and Giovanni were competing again this year.

One person said on Twitter: “I wish Rose and Giovanni were on every year, they were absolutely fantastic last year – it was so special to watch them.”

Another wrote: “Rose and Giovanni! Wish they were competing again this year!”

One added: “Give me an all-star series of Strictly so I can see Rose and Giovanni dancing again please.”

Giovanni will dance with radio presenter Richie this year, and fans are already looking forward to seeing their partnership.

The first Strictly live show will air on BBC One, tonight, from 6:45pm.

