Strictly Come Dancing’s Johannes Radebe left fans “sobbing” last night after he almost burst into tears.

The professional dancer had to hold back his emotions following his same-sex debut with John Whaite.

Johannes and the Great British Bake Off winner are the first all-male couple to compete in Strictly.

And the moment all became too much for Johannes.

What did Strictly Come Dancing’s Johannes Radebe say about their dance?

Speaking to Claudia Winkleman after their impressive tango, Johannes said: “[We’re] two twin towers trying to dance around each other.

“We nailed it. He got it right and I’m so happy it’s John. I can’t tell you.”

Turning to John, he added: “Beautiful. Beautiful.”

Fans were equally emotional at the scenes, with one tweeting: “John and Johannes. Woah. I am speechless and crying huge happy tears.

“This is a special partnership this year. Hard to tell the professional from the amateur.”

Another said: Johannes crying… I’m gonna start crying omg.”

A third wrote: “It means so much to Johannes, you can tell. And now I’m crying.”

And a fourth admitted: “I’m SOBBING that was so beautiful. Johannes crying is making me die he’s so pure.”

Last year, Strictly Come Dancing broke the mould by introducing its first ever same-sex couple.

Boxer Nicola Adams was partnered with pro dancer Katya Jones.

This year, it has been time for the men to make their debut.

Speaking after John and Johannes’ dance, head judge Shirley Ballas praised their pairing.

‘A testimony to the same-sex couple’

She said: “Well I feel this is a testimony to the same-sex couple. It’s absolutely exquisite. And to go from being a leader to being led is unbelievably difficult. You executed just phenomenally well.

“Beautiful choreography Johannes. It’s absolutely stunning. Well done.”

All four judges – Shirley, Motsi Mabuse, Anton du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood – were seriously impressed by their tango.

John and Johannes received a score of 30, which at that point sent them to the top of the leaderboard.

They also got a standing ovation from Shirley and Motsi.

The pair eventually finished the first live show of the series in joint second place with Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and Katya.

Television presenter AJ Odudu and new professional Kai Widdrington finished top with a score of 34.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.45pm, Saturday October 2, 2021 on BBC1.

