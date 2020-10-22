Strictly Come Dancing star Nicola Adams hits back at criticism over same-sex coupling

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Nicola Adams has fired back at criticism over her same-sex coupling, insisting she’s been through far worse.

The former Olympic boxer, 37, is set to take to the Strictly dance floor alongside partner Katya Jones this Saturday.

Not only will the live performance be the first for Nicola, it will also mark the show’s first ever same-sex partnership.

Nicola Adams has slammed criticism over her same-sex coupling with Katya Jones (Credit: BBC)

But while the move has been praised by most viewers, it hasn’t been without its critics.

However, Nicola says she isn’t prepared to let negative comments get to her.

Strictly Come Dancing: Nicola Adams fires back at same-sex criticism

Speaking to Attitude, she said: “I’ve been through so much in my life, like people’s comments really can’t affect me now.

“Growing up with domestic violence, having to look after my brother while my mum was in hospital with meningitis and almost died.

Strictly Come Dancing star Nicola is smiling through the negative comments (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It’s like, when I see comments on Twitter, I’m like, ‘You’re going to have to do a little bit more than that if you want to affect me with a couple of words’.

“I’ve been to hell and back – so keep it coming.”



Nicola, who is set to perform a Quickstep, also praised the BBC competition for ‘moving forward’ with a same-sex couple.

She added: “It’s about time, and I’m happy that I’m able to be that person to push it forward and just get everyone over that first initial step.”

Nicola Adams and girlfriend Ella Baig (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly’s Katya Jones opens up on her same-sex coupling

Professional dancer Katya recently revealed she has already formed a ‘special connection’ with partner Nicola.

Gushing over Nicola on social media, the Russian star says she met the pro boxer at a location that is sentimental to both of them.

She wrote: “We met in the Royal Albert Hall. This place means so much to both of us.

“Last year @nicolaadamsobe defeated her world title there.

“And I won my first International Championships there in 2011. So there was no better place to start our journey as a Strictly partnership!”

Ahead of her live show debut, Nicola told fans she considers fellow BBC contestant Maisie Smith as her main competition.

Speaking about the other hopefuls, she said: “Everybody could be really good once we start.

“I guess maybe Maisie [will be my biggest competition] because she’s already danced before so she knows what she’s doing. So I think maybe she’ll be a front runner.”

