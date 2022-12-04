Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice asks fans for help with big decision as he unveils new look

Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice has reached out to fans for help with a new dilemma he is facing.

Gio, who was eliminated early in this year’s competition, has been watching from the sidelines.

But when he was seen on the show on Friday night (December 2) he looked very different!

Wearing glasses, Giovanni has no idea he was making his fans swoon!

However, since finding out what people have been saying, he’s turned to fans for help: should the glasses stay?

Giovanni debuted the glasses on Friday night (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice in glasses on Strictly

Sitting next to host Tess Daly during a Strictly link, Giovanni was seen wearing a dapper pin-striped jacket with cream roll-neck jumper.

He was also sporting black-rimmed glasses.

Fans immediately cried how gorgeous he looked with the spectacles on.

“How fit does Giovanni look in those specs?” said one.

“Giovanni in glasses AND a turtle neck. He knows what he’s doing… hot nerd fantasy,” declared another.

A third said: “Giovanni in specs. Be still my beating ovaries!”

“Gio in glasses is something I didn’t know I need in my life, like is there anything he can’t wear?” asked another.

Gio asks for help

Following the outpouring of love for his new look, Giovanni took to his Instagram Stories to issue a poll.

He asked his fans to decide: Better with glasses or without?

At the time of writing, the poll stood at 91 percent in favour of the eyewear.

Giovanni and Richie were eliminated in week three (Credit: BBC)

Richie and Giovanni ‘stitched up’

Friday night’s Strictly saw Hamza Yassin and his partner dance a Lion King themed samba.

A samba danced to the Lion King is exactly the same choice as Giovanni and his partner Richie Anderson went out on this series.

They were eliminated in week three, making them the second couple to go home.

And fans were convinced it was because of the Timon and Pumbaa onesies the guys were made to wear.

When Hamza and Jowita emerged on Saturday in stunning gold costumes, viewers claimed again the guys had been ‘stitched up’.

“Can’t help [but] feel that the person responsible for Hamza and Jowita’s beautiful costumes for The Lion King wasn’t the one that threw together Giovanni’s Pumbaa onesie earlier in the season,” mused one.

“That Lion King inspired routine shows just how stitched up Ritchie’s was – costume, theme and choreography,” said another.

Richie and gio seeing hamza and jowita’s lion king costumes #strictly pic.twitter.com/JUQGbhwYwS — Poppy ☾ (@scddevereaux) December 2, 2022

Strictly fans are thrilled Gio will be in the Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice to return for Strictly Christmas special

Such an early exit for Gio had left some fans disappointed.

However, they will get to see him in action again when he stars in the 2022 Christmas special.

He will be partnered with Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts.

EastEnders star Larry Lamb is also taking part, partnered with Nadiya Bychkova. Podcaster and presenter Rosie Ramsey will dance with Neil Jones, meanwhile former Corrie actress Alexandra Mardell is paired with Kai Widdrington.

DJ Rickie Haywood-Williams is dancing with Luba Mushtuck, and CBeebies presenter George Webster completes the line-up alongside Amy Dowden.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Sunday night, December 11, at 7.15pm on BBC One.

