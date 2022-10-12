Strictly star Richie Anderson ‘feels he’s let Giovanni Pernice down’ as ‘rapport broken,’ claims expert

Strictly stars Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice’s rapport has ‘broken down’, a body language expert has suggested.

The expert also said Richie appeared ‘incredibly emotional’ on Monday’s It Takes Two (October 10) alongside a ‘frustrated’ Giovanni.

Richie ‘feels like he’s let Gio down,’ says body language expert (Credit: BBC)

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice’s ‘rapport is broken’

Sunday night’s Strictly Come Dancing saw the shock elimination of last year’s winner Giovanni, along with his celebrity partner, radio star Richie.

On Monday, Richie and Giovanni appeared on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, where they opened up about their exit to host Rylan Clark.

The pair have been faced with claims that they haven’t been getting on in recent weeks, something that Gio has stringently denied.

However, despite his denial, a body language expert has suggested the pair looked ‘awkward’ during their chat.

The expert said Richie ‘felt like he let Giovanni down’ while Giovanni was ‘disappointed’ at being voted out so early.

The expert says the two’s ‘rapport’ is broken (Credit: BBC)

Richie ‘emotional’ on Strictly: It Takes Two with Giovanni

Speaking on behalf of WeLoveBrum.co.uk, expert Darren Stanton said: “Richie was very emotional on It Takes Two, as he was swinging his leg which is a sign of anxiety and frustration.

“He looked down to the side which is a shame gesture suggesting he feels responsible for his position and feels he has let Giovanni down.”

The expert added: “Rapport has been most certainly broken between these two, this does not mean that anyone has fallen out or argued.

“It simply means that the high state of connection that the two had has broken down.”

Darren claimed this is mainly because they no longer have to attend rehearsals, or think about the next live show.

The expert also suggested that Giovanni was ‘disappointed’ (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni ‘frustrated’ and ‘disappointed’

The expert then went on to say that Giovanni “felt awkward and perhaps embarrassment at being voted out”.

Darren said: “There was little or no physical connection between Richie and Giovanni, demonstrating that lack of rapport now present between them.

“I noticed that Richie kept looking at Giovanni, however, this was not reciprocated by Giovanni. I would stress this doesn’t mean he is feeling angry or resentful, rather more frustration and disappointment.”

Giovanni and Richie’s shock elimination

On Saturday night’s show, the couple failed to impress the panel with their Lion King-themed samba to Hakuna Matata.

Dressed in lion costumes, the pair found themselves in the dance-off alongside Fleur East. She performed an American smooth to A Whole New World from the Little Mermaid.

Ultimately, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton du Beke and Motsi Mabuse all agreed to save Fleur. Head judge Shirley Ballas however, insisted she would have saved Richie and Giovanni.

Viewers were gutted to see Richie leave the show and shared their thoughts after his appearance on It Takes Two.

One person said on Twitter: “I’m going to miss them both. Far too early.”

Another wrote: “Richie deserved to be there longer, I will miss him.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Saturday October 15 from 6:30pm.

