Strictly Come Dancing stars and judges were reportedly in tears during a forthcoming tribute to tragic Caroline Flack.

The tribute is set to air this weekend in another of the show’s Best Of… compilations.

Caroline was a huge hit on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

When is the Strictly Come Dancing tribute to Caroline Flack?

The hit dancing contest has been sidelined thanks to coronavirus this year.

As we all wait for the new, shortened series, the BBC has been showing Best Of… compilations.

And in this week’s last programme, it focuses on the finals.

As a result, this is where the tribute to former winner Caroline, who tragically took her own life aged 40 earlier this year, takes place.

According to Metro, the tribute leaves stars and judges “in tears”.

Caroline “loved every moment” on Strictly (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

What do the Strictly judges say about Caroline Flack?

Love Island host Caroline appeared on the show in 2014, and partnered with Pasha Kovalev.

Subsequently, the pair promptly beat out Frankie Bridge and Simon Webbe in the final to lift the Glitterball trophy.

In the upcoming retrospective, Pasha says that dancing with Caroline was “incredible” and winning the competition with her will “always hold a special place in my heart”.

Subsequently, even mardy Craig is complimentary, saying: “She loved every moment of being on Strictly.”

Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli says: “We will always love Caroline and we will never forget her. We love you, my love.”

Caroline wowed everyone with her showdance in the final (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

What else was said about Caroline?

One of the show’s pro dancers becomes emotional when she remembered Caroline’s Strictly journey.

“You could feel she was lost in the moment,” says Janette Manrara, fighting back the tears. “As a performer, you can’t ask for more.

“It is a memory I hold close to my heart.

“I think overall she would have said her Strictly journey was magical. I’m so happy she was able to pick up that Glitterball and win.”

Strictly Come Dancing Best Of… is on BBC One, Saturday October 10, at 8:10pm.

