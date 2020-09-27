Strictly Come Dancing bosses CANCEL Halloween week and announce major changes to new series

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have cancelled the show’s popular Halloween week.

The show’s executive producer Sarah James revealed that and a series of other changes during a new interview.

She said the Halloween week change is down to a number of factors.

Halloween week is a highlight of the Strictly calendar (Credit: BBC)

Why is Halloween week cancelled on Strictly?

It’s a shorter run this year, with Strictly starting at a later date.

As such, it would’ve meant the themed Halloween week coming too early in the series.

Strictly is due to start on BBC One on Saturday October 24.

The series will feature one launch show and nine weeks of live shows, in a change to the usual schedule.

Sarah revealed: “We will have Movie Week and Musicals Week but we won’t have Halloween this year.

“We have done a Halloween group number but Halloween actually falls on the second week this year, so we thought it might be a bit early for a themed week.”

What about Blackpool?

Sarah added that the show also won’t decamp to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom as usual.

“We won’t be able to go up to Blackpool unfortunately. But we will be doing a very special celebration of Blackpool in one of our shows.”

She said that, as usual, there will be no elimination in the first week, with the first results show airing on week two.

Halloween falls on week two and it’s too early for a themed week (Credit: YouTube)

Couples will watch from the audience

Opening up about the other changes viewers can expect, Sarah said host Claudia Winkleman’s area will look a little different.

She will only be able to speak to one couple at a time and the pro dancers won’t be able to watch from the balcony.

Sarah said: “The other couples will be watching from the audience this year so we’ve got distanced tables for them opposite the judges’ side and they will all be able to watch each other.

“So I think you’ll still get that sense of camaraderie and them being able to support each other.”

Bruno’s results show comeback

Bruno Tonioli will also play a part in the results show, Sarah said.

“We’re also including Bruno in the results show.

“He will be able to watch the show via live link over in LA and, although he won’t be scoring, we’ll get a little update from him on what he thinks of the couples.

“He’ll also be able to call out his fellow judges in the results show if he disagrees with anything they’ve said,” she added.

Bruno will be on the results show each week (Credit: BBC)

Celebrities forming bubbles with pros

Elsewhere, celebrities will be partnered with their professional dancer via VT instead of in the studio.

Celebrities and their pro dancer will form support bubbles, meaning that one half of the pairing has to live alone for the duration of the series.

Dave Arch will be back to provide the music and guest music acts will be able to perform in the results show.

And, if any celebrities tests positive for COVID-19 during the series, forcing them to isolate for two weeks, they will forfeit their place in the competition.

