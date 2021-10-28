Strictly Come Dancing: Nikita Kuzmin girlfriend makes cryptic remark amid Tilly Ramsay rumours

The girlfriend of Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin has made a cryptic comment on social media.

The remarks from 25-year-old Nicole Wirt come amid rumours about Nikita and partner Tilly Ramsay’s growing friendship.

‘Challenges and changes along the way’

Dancer Nicole, who’s based in Germany, took to Instagram to document her visit to London.

She shared a selfie wearing knee-high boots and a black-and-white cheque mini-skirt, which showcased her toned legs.

Nicole captioned the images: “Grateful for all the opportunities, new challenges and changes along the way. #londonnights.”

However, she also added a Story to her IG page, and spoke in German.

Translated, her message said: “I am beautiful inside and out.

“I am strong and so much stronger than I ever thought. Today I can do everything that I plan to do.”

There is undeniable chemistry between Tilly and Nikita (Credit: BBC)

Nicole’s cryptic comments come as gossip persists about 19-year-old Tilly and Nikita.

Body language expert Darren Stanton told online bookies BetFair: “The energy, passion and level of deep rapport between these two is electric.”

Whether Nicole was directly referring to Nikita and Tilly’s chemistry is unclear.

Tilly called out Steve for commenting on her weight (Credit: BBC)

‘Chubbygate’ is finally over

But it hasn’t been plain sailing for Tilly, even though she enjoys a strong partnership with Nikita and has notched some good scores in recent weeks.

Away from the dance floor, she’s been embroiled in an incident involving talk radio DJ, Steve Allen.

On his morning show on LBC, he called her a “chubby little thing”.

Subsequently, the comment provoked widespread derision and complaints to Ofcom.

And now Steve has apologised privately for the remark.