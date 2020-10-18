Strictly Come Dancing’s Maisie Smith is already the bookies’ favourite to win the series.

EastEnders star Maisie is tipped to lift the Glitterball Trophy with her professional partner Gorka Marquez.

The actress won the Children In Need special last year, meaning it would be her second Strictly Come Dancing win in just over a year.

Strictly’s Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez are bookies’ favourites (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Maisie favourite to win

Betting agents Ladbrokes has given Maisie, 19, and 30-year-old Gorka odds of 7/4 to win the 2020 series.

Following close behind is singer and social media star HRVY, with odds of 5/1.

On Saturday night (October 17), 21-year-old HRVY was seen meeting his dance partner during the launch show.

HRVY – real name Harvey Cantwell – has been paired with salsa queen Janette Manrara, 36.

HRVY and Janette Manrara are second favourites to win (Credit: BBC)

Who else is tipped to do well?

Another star with decent early odds is The Wanted’s Max George, who is partnered with Dianne Buswell, 31.

During the show, Max was seen meeting Australian-born dancer Dianne at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

As they tried out some moves, Dianne told the pop star that he had a “good neck”.

However, although they currently have odds of 6/1 to win, fans have warned Max, 32, about the so-called Strictly curse.

Odds are on Max George and Dianne Buswell to also do well (Credit: BBC)

He is in a relationship with ex-WAG Stacey Giggs, but some viewers are worried about Dianne’s romance with Joe Sugg, 29.

Former Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing made his return to the dance floor last night.

Jamie, 31, had to bow out of last year’s series after suffering a dramatic foot injury while filming the opening number.

Jamie Laing has been partnered with Karen Hauer (Credit: BBC)

But he is back and raring to go with his new partner, Karen Hauer. Ladbrokes have placed them at 8/1 to make it all the way.

Jessica O’Reilly, from the betting agent, said: “Maisie may head the betting at the moment but there’s plenty of names hot on her heels in the race for this year’s Glitterball Trophy.

“It could well be one of the closest series we’ve ever seen.”

Which Strictly star has the worst odds?

Sadly, things aren’t looking so good for Jacqui Smith, 57, and her dance partner Anton du Beke.

The couple are ranked last, with odds of 66/1 to lift the Glitterball Trophy. They are 11/10 to be given the boot first.

Viewers won’t be surprised, as many have already agreed with this fate for Jacqui and Anton, 54.

And ex Strictly pro James Jordan feels the same.

The outspoken dancer, who is Ladbrokes’ new social media correspondent, said: “It’s the same thing another year. She seems lovely but I’m not expecting too much… She looks a bit better than Theresa May though.”

Jacqui Smith and Anton du Beke have odds of 66/1 to win (Credit: BBC)

The full odds to far

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez – 7/4

HRVY and Janette Manrara – 5/1

Max George and Dianne Buswell – 6/1

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer – 8/1

Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk – 10/1

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones – 10/1

Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe – 12/1

Clara Amfo and Aljaž Skorjanec – 12/1

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden -–20/1

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse – 25/1

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice – 33/1

Jacqui Smith and Anton du Beke – 66/1.

