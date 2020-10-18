Strictly Come Dancing’s Max George has been warned by fans “not to split up” Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg.

Dianne is currently in a relationship with former Strictly star Joe Sugg, while Max is dating Stacey Giggs.

However, fans are still worried and have taken to Twitter to discuss their fears.

Dianne Buswell has been partnered with Max George (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Dianne paired with Max George

Last night, as Strictly kicked off in spectacular style, Dianne was seen being paired with The Wanted’s Max.

The duo were shown meeting for the first time at London’s Abbey Road Studios before trying out some moves.

Aussie-born dancer Dianne told Max: “You’ve got a nice neck. You’ve got all the things to create the perfect dancer.”

But taking to social media, fans were quick to raise their fears about the so-called Strictly curse.

Dianne and Max met at London’s Abbey Road (Credit: BBC)

What have Strictly fans said?

Writing on Dianne’s Instagram, one fan warned: “DON’T LET HIM RUIN YOUR RELATIONSHIP WITH JOE!”

Clearly the #strictly producers are trying to split up Dianne and Joe by pairing her with Max. Let the rumours begin!

Another tweeted: “Clearly the #strictly producers are trying to split up Dianne and Joe by pairing her with Max. Let the rumours begin! #scd #scd2020 #StrictlyComeDancing.”

Fans are worried about the Strictly curse (Credit: BBC)

Another wrote: “Dianne, don’t fall in love with Max. STOP TALKING ABOUT HIS NECK JOE IS WATCHING #Strictly.”

A fourth begged: “Max George please don’t split up Dianne and Joe!!! #strictlycurse #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing.”

Earlier this month, Stacey – whose 10-year marriage to footballer Ryan Giggs ended after he cheated – apparently told pals she is worried about the curse.

Dianne and Joe have been dating since December 2018 (Credit: Splash News)

A source told The Sun: “Stacey made it crystal clear she wanted to know who Max would be partnered with from the start.

“It became well known early on that she was incredibly nervous about who he would be paired with.”

The insider added: “He has assured her he isn’t going to run off with a dancer and that he only has eyes for her but it’s still made her feel uneasy.”

Given the current coronavirus pandemic, Strictly bosses have had to make some changes.

Joe has been pictured meeting Max backstage (Credit: Instagram)

Strictly ‘support bubbles’

In order to keep in line with Government social distancing guidelines, the audience has been dramatically reduced.

Presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman now stand two metres apart, while the judges are also spaced out.

The pro and celebrity pairings have had to form support bubbles, too.

For the majority of the couples, one half will live alone throughout the series while the other can return to their family after training.

Joe says he is ‘excited’ by the pairing (Credit: Instagram)

Some members of the show are instead in Close Contact Cohorts. These are similar to support bubbles but include regular and routine Covid testing.

Max recently revealed that he had moved to London and was living alone for the duration of the competition.

However, YouTuber Joe seems happy with Dianne’s new partner and the couple have shared pictures of themselves with Max backstage.

All three are wearing PPE and, posting a snap on his Instagram, Joe gushed: “So excited to see these two each week!”

Joe was partnered with Dianne on the show in 2018. Sparks flew and they became and item after Dianne split with her boyfriend.

