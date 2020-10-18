Strictly viewers think Anton du Beke will be first to leave the popular dance show after being paired with politician Jacqui Smith.

The pairing was unveiled last night (October 17) as the series began on BBC One.

Strictly fans took to Twitter ahead of the show to speculate that Anton would be paired with Jacqui.

In previous series he has been paired with many of the show’s older contestants, including Ann Widdecombe, Ruth Langsford and Susannah Constantine.

Strictly fans predict Anton du Beke and Jacqui Smith will be first out (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers say about Anton and Jacqui?

In fact, one Brit commented: “Fun Fact: There have been six female celebrities who were aged either 56 or 57 when they were on Strictly. Anton partnered five of them.”

And, while some said it was probably because Anton is a “good and patient teacher”, others couldn’t help but reveal they feared he’d be first out.

“Why do you always give Anton the old woman who’s going to be s***e?” one viewer asked. “Stop pairing him like this. It’s so unfair. He’s shown loyalty all these years.”

Another added: “Honestly why does Anton never get winning material, I feel so bad for him. He deserves to lift the Glitter Ball at least once!”

‘Another early exit’

“How very predictable. Poor Anton. Really disappointed. Maybe it’s what he wants, maybe it’s not, either way for the audience is so disappointing,” another blasted.

“Another early exit for Anton then,” declared another.

“Anton and his partner first out,” said another.

Another added: “Anton and Jacqui are going to be out first. Why couldn’t they have just given him a good, young partner like last year?”

Elsewhere, Nicola Adams was confirmed to be part of the show’s first-ever same-sex pairing with Katya Jones.

Katya Jones and Nicola Adams have formed to create the show’s first-ever same-sex pairing (Credit: BBC)

‘If you have nothing nice to say at least be kind’

Doubtless responding to trolls who took to social media to bemoan the fact a woman will be dancing with a woman, judge Motsi Mabuse called for kindness.

She tweeted: “The motto this year kindness #strictlykindness support your teams all you can but if you have nothing nice to say at least be kind.”

Why couldn’t they have just given him a good, young partner like last year?

Het sister Oti, who won last year, was thrilled to be paired with comedian Bill Bailey.

And, judging by their first dance, he has some moves!

Aljaz Skorjanec will dance with Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

He’ll be living apart from wife Janette Manrara – who’s partnered with singer HRVY in this year’s competition.

Good Morning Britain favourite Ranvir Singh seemed elated to be paired with Giovanni Pernice.

Last year’s winner Oti Mabuse will be paired with Bill Bailey for the 2020 show (Credit: BBC)

More pairings revealed

Meanwhile, NFL star Jason Bell – ex of Nadine Coyle – will dance with the gorgeous Luba Mushtuk.

EastEnders star Maisie Smith seemed thrilled to be joining the show’s cast.

She’ll be paired with Gorka “The Corker” Marquez.

He’s living alone – away from partner Gemma Atkinson and daughter Mia – for the duration of the show to form a bubble with his celebrity partner.

Elsewhere, JJ Chalmers will dance with Amy Dowden, Max George partners with Dianne Buswell and Caroline Quentin is paired with Johannes Radebe.

Caroline Quentin will learn the moves with Johannes Radebe (Credit: BBC)

Disappointment for Jamie fans

However, there was some disappointment for Jamie Laing fans who’d hoped he’d be paired with Oti Mabuse.

The pair danced together last year for all of five minutes before Jamie was injured.

This year, however, he’ll be trying his luck with Karen Hauer.

