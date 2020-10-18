Strictly viewers were left in tears last night as the 2020 series kicked off.

Fans were so delighted to see the BBC show back amid the coronavirus pandemic that they were left emotional.

Many expressed their feelings on social media, thanking Strictly Come Dancing for some “normality”.

Strictly Come Dancing fans were left in tears as the show returned (Credit: BBC)

Why were Strictly viewers in tears?

One tweeted: “I didn’t realise just how much I needed Strictly until that opening number when I find myself in tears… Thank you.”

Another added: “A few tears because of the comfort of a familiar, regular show in a year full of hurt.”

One viewer wrote: “I cannot really explain why I nearly started crying tonight over Strictly starting – this whole year is beyond anything.”

The show kicked off with an emotional opening number (Credit: BBC)

A fourth added: “Actually crying a little bit at Strictly, the first bit of normality this whole year #Strictly.”

Viewers had found themselves welling up as soon as the show started.

Actually crying a little bit at Strictly, the first bit of normality this whole year #Strictly.

It began with the professional dancers performing a beautiful number to a ballad version of Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good).

And, while some took exception to the choice of song given the current circumstances, most were full of praise for the number.

The pros girls were seen dancing on a windswept beach (Credit: BBC)

What was the Strictly 2020 opener?

Oti Mabuse opened the number, gracefully dancing across a windswept beach. She then joined her fellow girls on the sand.

Married dancers Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara were shown dancing outside a stately home, before the entire group burst into the Strictly studio.

The song then switched to a Gospel rendition of George Michael and Mary J Blige’s As and confetti poured from the ceiling.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse made their entrance, strutting their stuff to the music.

Viewers praised the show for giving them ‘normality’ (Credit: BBC)

One viewer admitted: “Did not think I would feel this emotional watching #strictly but here I am crying at the opening number.”

Another tweeted: “Wow! I didn’t realise how much I needed @bbcstrictly back. I’m already nearly crying at this opening scene #strictly.”

As usual, the launch show revealed this year’s professional and celebrity pairings.

Fans were later found out who had been paired with who (Credit: BBC)

Due to social distancing and Government guidelines, pre-recorded footage of the couples meeting was aired.

Unfortunately for professional dancer Anton du Beke, viewers are fearing the worst for him.

Anton was shown partnering up with former politician Jacqui Smith – and fans think he could be ‘first out’ as a result.

Did you feel emotional watching Strictly? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.