Strictly Come Dancing launch show pulls in highest ratings in three years

Strictly Come Dancing has secured its highest ratings in nearly three years.

The launch of BBC dance competition, which saw its contestants paired with their pro partners for the first time, attracted 8.6 million viewers.

The achievement marks the show’s highest ratings since 2017.

Strictly Come Dancing pulled in its highest ratings in three years (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing: What happened during the launch show?

As usual, the launch show revealed this year’s professional and celebrity pairings.

Due to social distancing and Government guidelines, pre-recorded footage of the couples meeting was aired.

The highly-anticipated episode also saw Nicola Adams and Katya Jones become the show’s first-ever same-sex couple

Following the launch, Katya, 31, revealed she has already secured a special relationship with former boxer Nicola, 37.

The BBC dance show returned this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “We met in the Royal Albert Hall. This place means so much to both of us. Last year @nicolaadamsobe defeated her world title there.

“And I won my first International Championships there in 2011. So there was no better place to start our journey as a Strictly partnership! Thank you everyone for your support! We won’t let you down! We have our own emoji!!) #strictlycomedancing #nicolaadams.”

Who is the current favourite to win?

EastEnders star Maisie Smith and professional partner Gorka Marquez are currently the favourites to win, with odds of 7/4.

Following close behind is singer and social media star HRVY, with odds of 5/1.

The cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2020 (Credit: BBC)

Another star with decent early odds is The Wanted’s Max George, who is partnered with Dianne Buswell.

Despite her popularity, head judge Shirley Ballas has warned Maisie not to get too cocky.

Speaking to The Sun, the 60-year-old said: “I know she won the special but if I was Maisie I wouldn’t take anything for granted because doing one dance is not like doing ten weeks.

“You’ve got to be there and you’ve got to be full on and you’ve got to go the whole nine yards.”

