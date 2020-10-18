Strictly fans are divided after Oti Mabuse’s pairing with comedian Bill Bailey.

Last year, professional dancer Oti, 30, won Strictly with Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher.

Some viewers are now wondering if BBC bosses have deliberately partnered her with Bill, 55, to stop her from winning again.

Oti Mabuse is dancing with Bill Bailey on this year’s Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Could Bill prevent a second win for Oti?

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: “I love Bill, he’s SO much fun!

“But I don’t think he’s going to be a great dancer and I feel like they’ve given Oti someone who will probably go out early because she won last year.”

Another added: “Oti and Bill. Incredible really. But in line with the long-running rule that you can’t win it two years in a row as a professional… #Strictly.”

A third tweeted: “I think Oti has been given Bailey so that someone else has a chance this year.”

Oti won Strictly with Kelvin Fletcher last year (Credit: BBC)

Is Bill Strictly’s ‘dark horse’?

And a fourth wrote: “Don’t think they want Oti to win again with Bill Bailey, as much as I like him #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing viewers issue stark warning to The Wanted’s Max George

At the end of the show, however, the new celebrities were able to show off their dancing skills for the first time.

And, after seeing Bill perform, others are tipping him as the ‘dark horse’ of Strictly 2020.

Some fans wonder if Bill is actually the ‘dark horse’ (Credit: BBC)

One tweeted: “I reckon Bill Bailey could be a bit of a dark horse from that group dance! #StrictlyComeDancing.”

Another gushed: “Whoever paired Bill & Oti needs a knighthood because this partnership is ICONIC.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing fans in tears as show brings ‘normality’ amid pandemic

One even declared: “Christmas is no longer cancelled! Bill and Oti, joy to all. Make those faces, ring those bells, and you will lift the glitter ball.”

What does Bill think?

Bill has since logged into his own Twitter account to revel in his pairing with Oti.

Delighted to be partnered with the wonderful ⁦@OtiMabuse .⁩Thanks for all the lovely comments tonight- am fired up and ready to cha-cha. Hips don’t lie! pic.twitter.com/IwqK0EAMy5 — Bill Bailey (@BillBailey) October 17, 2020

Bill told his followers: “Delighted to be partnered with the wonderful ⁦@OtiMabuse .⁩

“Thanks for all the lovely comments tonight – am fired up and ready to cha-cha. Hips don’t lie!”

Meanwhile, a large number of viewers found themselves in tears on Saturday, admitting the “normality” had made them emotional.

What do you think of Oti and Bill’s partnership? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix!