Strictly Come Dancing 2022 hasn’t even hit our screens yet, but already the fix rumours are flying.

Yesterday there were fears Giovanni Pernice was being treated more favourably than other pros on the dancing show.

Meanwhile, today there are accusations that contestant Helen Skelton has much more dance experience than she is letting on.

Helen has said she can't dance

Helen Skelton dance experience

In fact, it’s emerged she won The Ken Dodd Tap Dancing Award when she was 17.

Helen has claimed she has no dance experience, telling BBC Radio 5 Live last week: “People keep saying: ‘Can you dance?’ and I say, ‘No’ because isn’t the point to learn to dance?”

However, her tap-dance training came to light in 2016 when she was asked to reveal a secret about herself, reports The Sun.

She admitted she had won the award 22 years ago, and commented: “Not a lot of people know this, but I’m very good at tap dancing. People are often amazed I can tap dance.”

Helen has also appeared on Strictly before when she took part in the Christmas special in 2012. Her partner was Artem Chigvintsev.

They performed a jive to All I Want For Christmas Is You and received high praise from the judges.

Helen was unveiled as the final contestant in the 15 strong line-up last week.

Presenter Helen was the last person to be announced for Strictly 2022

Helen Skelton confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing

Of her upcoming dance role, Helen said: “I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started.”

According to an insider, Helen is a “great signing for the show and enormously popular with viewers”.

The source told The Sun: “Most people are absolutely desperate to avoid the Strictly curse but Helen would love it to give her some confidence back.

“She’s a great signing for the show and enormously popular with viewers, especially after what has happened to her lately.

“Everyone on the inside thinks she could end up going a very long way.”

This come just a few months after Helen confirmed she had split from her husband Richie Myler.

In April, Helen announced on Instagram: “Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home.

“We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

Helen and Richie are parents to sons Ernie, seven, and Louis, five, and daughter Elsie Kate, who was born in December 2021.

Who else is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

This year’s Strictly will see Helen dance alongside actors Will Mellor and Kym Marsh and Loose Woman Kaye Adams. Singer Matt Goss will also take to the floor.

Joining them are BBC Radio 2 host Richie Anderson, DJ Tyler West, comedian Jayde Adams and Swimmer Ellie Simmonds.

Also polishing off their dancing shoes are comedian Ellie Taylor, ex-footballer Tony Adams, CBBC star Molly Rainford and EastEnders actor James Bye.

Completing the line-up we have singer and presenter Fleur East and presenter Yamza Hassin.

Although the pro-partners have not announced Strictly has already been hit by a favouritism row.

Rumour has it reigning champion Giovanni Pernice is set for the same-sex pairing with Richie Anderson. The news has reportedly ruffled a few feathers, with some suggesting he’s being treated more favourably than others.

Strictly Come Dancing begins on Saturday September 17 on BBC One.

