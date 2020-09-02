Strictly Come Dancing season will soon be upon us and the fourth celebrity contestant has been revealed as Ranvir Singh.

Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh has been announced for Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: ITV)

Journalist and presenter, @ranvir01 is the fourth celebrity contestant confirmed for #Strictly Come Dancing 2020: https://t.co/pdXNONeI5v pic.twitter.com/KIqBLylS3h — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) September 2, 2020

Last night The One Show revealed the first three celebrities.

The show announced yesterday morning that it would be making the announcement in the evening.

Which other celebrities will be doing this year’s Strictly Come Dancing?

Five minutes into The One Show, Alex Jones unveiled Caroline Quentin as the first twinkle-toed contestant.

Caroline Quentin first of the celebrities named for Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: Splash)

Award winning actress and presenter, Caroline Quentin is the first celebrity contestant confirmed for #Strictly Come Dancing 2020: https://t.co/VOGSSb9iMm pic.twitter.com/lrc7vdVpYR — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) September 1, 2020

The second celebrity named was former NFL player Jason Bell. He is the former partner of Girls Aloud and I’m A Celebrity star Nadine Coyle and they share daughter Anaiya, five, together.

🏈 Broadcaster and former NFL player, @JasonBell33 is the second celebrity contestant confirmed for #Strictly Come Dancing 2020: https://t.co/vX0kGMwlaX pic.twitter.com/cXOKPGdZP9 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) September 1, 2020

And the third confirmation was boyband star Max George from The Wanted.

Singer and actor, @MaxGeorge is the third celebrity contestant confirmed for #Strictly Come Dancing 2020: https://t.co/220hzJ7Q3Q pic.twitter.com/UWfO12CQe8 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) September 1, 2020

How will Strictly be different this year?

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the series will be different this year.

Firstly, the show will have a shorter run, as revealed by a spokesperson back in June.

They said: “The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

“To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

“The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course.”

Read more: Shirley Ballas hints a young royal could take part in this year’s Strictly

There is no confirmation on the start date yet but it is likely to be October, with fewer couples taking part.

Pro dancers began rehearsals remotely at the end of July.

Both AJ Pritchard and Kevin Clifton quit after the 17th series.

Why did Kevin and AJ quit Strictly?

Kevin made the announcement in March, after seven years on the show, saying: “The past seven years have been some of the most wonderful of my life.

“I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been part of something truly special.”

Sadly Kevin Clifton is leaving #Strictly after seven incredible years on the show. Join us in wishing him all the best, @keviclifton you’ll be sorely missed! pic.twitter.com/vMqvlpTK53 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) March 6, 2020

AJ announced he was leaving a little after Kevin in March, sharing the news on Instagram.

“I have some news for you all,” he wrote.

“Please see the below statement from my team. Also sending my love to everyone in this difficult time, please keep safe. AJ x.”

It also appears that Bruno Tonioli may have to miss some of the series this year, due to commitments in the States and issues flying back and forth due to coronavirus.

What do you think of the celebrities so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.