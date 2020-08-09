Bruno Tonioli is set to return to Strictly Come Dancing, it has been claimed.

The Strictly star, 64, is reported to be making his comeback on this year’s finale.

Bruno saddened fans of the hit BBC show when he announced he would be missing this year’s danceathon.

Bruno Tonioli is a huge favourite on both Strictly and Dancing With The Stars (Credit: BBC)

He said he would unlikely be able to film due to travel restrictions between the UK and the US.

When is Bruno Tonioli returning to Strictly?

Bruno typically films Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing With The Stars simultaneously.

However, a new source says that Bruno will appear on this year’s Strictly after all – if only for the final episode.

The source told The Daily Star that the whole team at Strictly were devastated over Bruno’s departure.

But they’ve now lined up the schedules so that he will make it back in time for the grand finale.

There will be enough time for him to do two weeks in quarantine if needed.

The source said: “So the plan is for Bruno to jet back to the UK as soon as he’s finished with his commitments in the US.

“There will be enough time for him to do two weeks in quarantine if needed. And then he will be free to make his big comeback on Strictly.”

“He’s my fave judge, will be a boring series without him!” said one Bruno fan.

Where has Bruno spent lockdown?

Bruno will hopefully return for Strictly 2020 (credit: ITV)

Bruno is a viewers favourite both here and across the pond.

The dancing pro has been a part of Strictly since it first aired back in 2004.

A source previously explained to The Sun his travel dilemma: “There is no way to travel back and forth at the moment, so he’s told bosses in the UK that unfortunately he will be staying over there.

“He spends a lot of his time in the States now, and the truth is he does earn a lot more from the US version.

“The hope is things might change and he’ll be able to make at least a guest appearance.”

Bruno has remained in America throughout lockdown.

Bruno is rocking silver locks these days (Credit: BBC)

And he’s even rocking a lockdown-inspired hairdo.

The dancing judge has embraced his silver roots and is now a certified ‘silver fox’.

Bruno appeared with his silver hair via Zoom at the TV Baftas.

Strictly Come Dancing won the prestigious Best Entertainment award this year.

Thanking his fans, he said: “The biggest thank you goes to all of you our viewers, I tell you without you we will not be here, and I really hope to keep you entertained and happy for many years to come.”

Are you excited for a Bruno Tonioli return? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.