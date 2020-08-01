Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants: Shirley Ballas hints at young royal

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants could include a young member of the royal family, Shirley Ballas has teased.

The BBC judge told reporters she’d be keen to sign up a 'blue blood' for the show.

She also reckons there are some royals that could be tempted by a spot on the dance floor.

And that’s because Shirley believes there are younger members of the family who are huge Strictly fans.

Shirley Ballas would be keen on recruiting a royal as a contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Speaking in the virtual winners’ room for the BAFTA TV awards last night, Shirley hinted royal appreciation might make the swoop happen.

“It would be lovely for one of the younger royals to come on,” she admitted.

I know lots of them are fans.

“We have even seen the Queen on Zoom so it would be lovely get a young royal and I know lots of them are fans and it brings joy to their evenings.”

Shirley also revealed her delight at Strictly bagging an award at Friday’s (July 31) ceremony.

Which royal would you like to see waltzing?

She noted she was not part of the show the last time the series last won its only other BAFTA.

Strictly previously won the gong for Best Entertainment Programme in 2016.

Shirley Ballas proud of all Strictly colleagues

Shirley also proudly reflected on how Strictly is a huge joint effort by everyone in front of and behind the cameras.

She said: “Everyone puts so much into the show. Lighting, hair and makeup, everyone puts so much in to make the show come to life."

Recent reports suggested Strictly is struggling to land big name stars for the next series later this year.

Several major celebrities have reportedly turned down the opportunity to take part due to 'low fees'.

A source told The Sun: "There’s a new curse of Strictly — they don’t pay and appearing will do nothing for your career.

"It’s not just the chance of you waltzing off with your partner, now the cash is poor and you waltz off into obscurity. No one wants to do it."

It was also confirmed in June that this year's series will be "slightly shorter" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Show chiefs also noted they would be doing all they can to adhere to social distancing practices.

A statement released by the BBC said: "The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

"To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year's series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

"The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

