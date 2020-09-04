Strictly Come Dancing has revealed the final contestant taking part in this year’s show and it’s fair to say fans are divided about the new arrival.

Yes, former home secretary Jacqui Smith has been confirmed as the 12th and final contestant for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

After the news broke, divided fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

Getting ready to govern the dance floor. Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith is making #Strictly her new constituency! 👉https://t.co/uugMRt7A3m @Jacqui_Smith1 pic.twitter.com/9vsjfoRSXY — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 4, 2020

What did Jacqui say about the Strictly Come Dancing news?

Jacqui is the fourth politician to become a Strictly contestant.

Ann Widdecombe danced with Anton Du Beke in 2010 and Edwina Currie appeared with Vincent Simone in 2011.

And then there was Ed Balls, who danced with Katya Jones in 2016.

Following the news, Jacqui tweeted: “Well this is all a bit exciting!”

However, it wasn’t long before the news split viewers down the middle.

Jacqui Smith on @bbcstrictly. The things these formerly useless MPs do.. — Sporting Nest (@SportingNest) September 4, 2020

Just heard that Jacqui Smith, the first female Home Secretary, is going to be on Strictly. She resigned in 2009 due to her involvement in the expenses scandal when she falsely claimed that a room in her sister's house was her main home. That's how I'd introduce her, anyways. — Chris Henry #TimeForAntiFascism (@Socialist_Chris) September 4, 2020

Jacqui Smith? The same Jacqui Smith who was directed by tribunal to back date a pay agreement with a key public service and refused? The same one who's husband bought porn on her parliamentary expenses? The one who resigned for making false claims for her housing allowance? Her? — Philip Priestley 🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@PublicPriestley) September 4, 2020

Many of the negative comments referenced her prior misdemeanours as home secretary.

Conservative politician Jacqui held the position between 2007 and 2009.

One Twitter user sarcastically said: “Jacqui Smith?

I’ve died and gone to heaven. Jacqui Smith is doing Strictly and I cannot wait.

“The same Jacqui Smith who was directed by tribunal to backdate a pay agreement with a key public service and refused?

“The same one whose husband bought porn on her parliamentary expenses?

“The one who resigned for making false claims for her housing allowance? Her?”

But it wasn’t all negative…

I like the lineup this year. Caroline Quentin and Jacqui Smith my highlights. Really looking forward to seeing this series work. https://t.co/lNAjEZLpbB — John Saleh Price (@JSPrice_media) September 4, 2020

I’ve died and gone to heaven. Jacqui Smith is doing Strictly and I cannot wait pic.twitter.com/0Wu7YHoJGf — Tony Collins-Moore (@TonyCollinsMoo1) September 4, 2020

What did the positive comments say?

One enthusiastic fan said: “I like the line-up this year. Caroline Quentin and Jacqui Smith are my highlights.

“Really looking forward to seeing this series work.”

Another said: “I’ve died and gone to heaven. Jacqui Smith is doing Strictly and I cannot wait.”

Meanwhile, a third fan said: “We love you Jacqui Smith. Go get the trophy please.”

Maisie Smith fancies herself as a dark horse (Credit: Splash News)

Who else is on Strictly?

Pop star and internet sensation HRVY was announced as the 11th contestant earlier today (September 4).

Joining HRVY on the series is EastEnders’ Maisie Smith.

Maisie, 19, said that she thinks she’s a dark horse for the competition.

“I’m not going to lie, I’ve got dancing experience.

“So yeah I feel like I was very lucky on that week. But who knows, I could be the dark horse.”

