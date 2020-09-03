Jamie Laing and Maisie Smith are the ninth and tenth contestants for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The pair were revealed by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Thursday’s edition of This Morning.

Made In Chelsea star Jamie, who previously pulled out of the show due to an injury, said: “I’m really excited. I’m over the moon that I actually get to come back.

Jamie Laing and Maisie Smith are doing Strictly this year (Credit: ITV)

Jamie Laing returns!

“During lockdown I joined TikTok so the only thing I’ve got going is [goes a TikTok dance].”

What did Maisie Smith say about Strictly?

Meanwhile, EastEnders actress Maisie added that doing TikTok dances has helped her during lockdown.

She added: “I’ve got dancing experience, I’ve done a bit of hip-hop and street dance.

“But I have no technical ability. But who knows, I could be the dark horse.”

Maisie Smith is doing Strictly (Credit: ITV)

On Thursday’s Lorraine, former Royal Marine and Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers announced he’s the eighth contestant.

John-James, who is friends with Prince Harry, said: “I’m always looking for a challenge and pushing myself out of my comfort zone.”

The star also said Prince Harry is “going to have a great laugh” seeing him on Strictly.

He added: “He really is a corner stone in creating this opportunity because he created the Invictus Games.

“He should take some massive pride that one of his lads has gone on to achieve this kind of level within their new chosen field.”

JJ Chalmers is a contestant on Strictly this year (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, earlier today, Bill Bailey became the seventh contestant.

The comedian said: “In these strange times we’re living through, it feels right to do something different and take on a new challenge.

“My late mum Madrin would have loved it – I hope she’ll be watching.”

Bill Bailey is the seventh contestant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This year’s series will see its first ever same-sex couple with former boxer Nicola Adams signing up.

Also in this year’s line-up is Ranvir Singh, Caroline Quentin, Max George, Clara Amfo and Jason Bell.

