Saturday’s upcoming Strictly Come Dancing final has reportedly been thrown into chaos, just days before it’s meant to air on BBC One.

Sources claim a “backstage feud” has threatened to ruin the reunion dance, leaving Strictly bosses with multiple headaches.

Rose and her dance partner Giovanni are in Saturday’s final (Credit: BBC)

What’s happening in the Strictly Come Dancing final?

On Saturday (December 18), one of three couples will be awarded the much-coveted Glitter Ball trophy in the Strictly Come Dancing final.

Rose Ayling-Ellis, John Whaite and AJ Odudu will be battling it out to be named the winner of the show’s 19th series.

Not only will the Strictly Come Dancing final see a new winner crowned, but it will also give fans the opportunity to catch up with some familiar faces.

The Strictly final usually sees all the celebrities who were evicted from the show reunite to perform a special group dance routine.

The group routine is usually one of the highlights of the final, however, not everything is as positive backstage, if rumours are to be believed.

Ex-contestants will be performing in a group routine in Saturday’s final (Credit: BBC)

What’s the drama surrounding the group routine?

The group routine has been thrown into chaos just days before it’s meant to happen, with two celebrities dropping out.

Robert Webb is one of the celebrities who has dropped out due to his health issues. He previously quit the show, alongside his pro dancer Dianne Buswell, prior to Week 4.

Another disgruntled celebrity has also reportedly rubbed members of the cast and crew up the wrong way.

This is believed to be Nina Wadia, who branded the Strictly judges “shocking” and “horrible”.

All this has left Strictly bosses with a difficult job on their hands.

A source spoke to The Sun about the backstage drama that’s threatening to ruin Saturday’s final.

Kai and AJ are competing in the Strictly Come Dancing final too (Credit: BBC)

What do we know about the Strictly Come Dancing final chaos?

“There’s nothing to suggest the dance won’t happen but it’s going to be a difficult one to arrange,” they claimed.

“Not only do they have so many more people to organise so they’re as COVID-safe as possible, they have two dropouts and one celebrity who’s not exactly flavour of the month with the cast and crew.”

However, the source was confident that bosses would have things sorted out by Saturday.

“But given the past four months, the producers will find a way to make it happen, one way or another.”

In last weekend’s semi-final, Rhys Stephenson and his dance partner, Nancy Xu, were voted off the show by judges. They faced John Whaite and Johannes Rabede in the dance-off. However, the couple failed to impress the judges enough to be saved.

“I might not have gotten to the final but I learnt so much from just being on this show, from everyone here who’s just supported us in this new family,” Rhys said after his eviction.

John and Johannes head into Saturday’s final, where their fate will be decided by the voting public.

ED! has contacted the BBC for a comment on this story.

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs at 7pm on Saturday, December 18 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

