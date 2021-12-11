Strictly Come Dancing staff are reportedly dreading the return of Nina Wadia during the show’s final.

The former EastEnders actress is due to return with the series’ other contestants for the big final later this month.

Nina Wadia will return for the Strictly final (Credit: BBC)

Strictly final: Nina Wadia to return

However, after comments she made after she was eliminated early on in the series, it appears it is not a welcome return.

According to the Mirror, the BBC was “distinctly unimpressed” with Nina’s comments about the judges’ voting.

She had called the voting “shocking” in bitter remarks after she was axed first.

One insider told the publication: “It’s left a very sour taste in the mouth.”

Another said “Nina wasn’t the most positive force backstage” and was “moaning all the time.”

The insider added: “She is coming back for the final, which we are slightly dreading.”

Nina is said to have angered those behind the scenes at Strictly with her comments about the voting.

The actress, 52, lost the dance-off after scoring just 18 for her tango with partner Neil Jones.

It’s left a very sour taste in the mouth

In the feedback she was told by judge Craig Revel Horwood that she “got every step right.”

However, she was still eliminated and afterwards spoke of her annoyance.

Strictly staff are ‘dreading’ the return of Nina Wadia (Credit: BBC)

What did Nina say?

She said: “If you have a competition, have a level playing field. Or if not that, at least mark accordingly.

“You can’t give someone like me a three when I tried so hard at something so technically difficult, then give someone else who had a bit of a mistake a seven just because they looked good.”

ED! has contacted the BBC and Nina’s representatives for comment.

Meanwhile, four couples remain in the competition for tonight’s semi-final.

They are EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, Bake Off winner John Whaite, television presenter AJ Odudu and CBBC star Rhys Stephenson.

The final will air next weekend, but only one will raise the Glitterball trophy.

