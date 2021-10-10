Strictly Come Dancing: Dan Walker reveals ‘treat’ from Emma Thompson

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Dan Walker had a tricky Movie Week performance last night.

But he has revealed despite what happened, Dame Emma Thompson gave him a treat that really cheered him up!

However, his tweet has got some fans speculating that he’s going home tonight…

Emma Thompson cheers Dan Walker up

After making mistakes during Saturday night’s performance (October 9) Dan was “gutted” to receive low scores.

He took to Twitter on Sunday morning to thank fans for their comments and express his disappointment.

But he then revealed that whatever happens with tonight’s dance off “the ACTUAL Dame Emma Thompson gave me one of her spinach falafels as I came down the stairs.”

I just wanted to say ‘thank you’ for all the lovely comments yesterday. I was disappointed but I’ve loved learning to dance with @NadiyaBychkova and – whatever happens – the ACTUAL Dame Emma Thompson gave me one of her spinach falafels as I came down the stairs 😍🙏🏻#KeepSnacking pic.twitter.com/xaw42LdmcM — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) October 10, 2021

What happened to Dan Walker on Strictly Come Dancing?

Dan tried to keep upbeat about his Strictly misstep (Credit: BBC)

Dan danced a Sleeping Beauty inspired foxtrot, with his partner Nadiya Bychkova, but he made multiple mistakes during the routine.

The judges of course didn’t miss a trick, with Anton Du Beke telling him he would have given him 25 points if he hadn’t gone so wrong. Anton said he was “mortified” for Dan, who responded that he was also “gutted” by his performance.

Meanwhile, Mr Nasty Craig Revel Horwood didn’t hold back: “It felt like you’d completely lost your confidence,” he said.

“You need to learn how to get out of those situations and try to rebuild if it all goes horribly wrong like that.”

Craig also said Dan needed to work on his arms and scored him just three.

Motsi and Shirley were a bit more positive. Dan later admitted to Claudia: “Part of the process of learning to dance is making mistakes.”

He said he’s really enjoying learning to dance and also that he hopes he hasn’t let Nadiya down.

After a five from Motsi, a seven from Shirley and a six from Anton, Dan scored 21 points and was down at the bottom of the leaderboard.

What did fans say about Dan’s performance?

Nadiya and Dan’s foxtrot could have left them vulnerable (Credit: BBC)

Those watching at home reassured Dan his mistake didn’t matter and they still love him.

One wrote: “Dan, it was a little mistake, I didn’t even notice. I’ve seen mistakes in the others, but you’re all learning. You’ve absolutely done yourself proud and genuinely are looking like a dancer.”

Another added: “We all voted for you last night! Hopefully that little mistake will be soon a thing of the past and we will see more of you on the dance floor.”

However, some fans were worried Dan was hinting he’s the celebrity going home tonight.

“Oh no! That sounds like you have been sent home! What a shame if that’s the case. You had my vote,” said one.

Another added: “This sounds like you have been eliminated. If you have I am really sorry. You looked good together and you were far better than anybody ever thought, well done.”

“Oooo past tense when you said ‘I’ve loved dancing with Nadiya’, Ok, so yes you made mistakes last night but I really hope you are still in the competition.. I love your pairing with Nadiya..”

Someone else queried: “This an oooops moment meaning your out??”

Strictly Come Dancing results show airs tonight at 7.10pm on BBC One.

