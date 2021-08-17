Craig Revel Horwood has been once of the judges on Strictly Come Dancing since the show’s inception in 2004.

The judge viewers love to hate, Craig has made a name for himself as the show’s Mr Nasty. Class of 2021, you have been warned!

A stickler for the rules, Craig is known for his locutions, which often include exaggeratedly lengthened vows such as “it was a complete dahnce di-sah-ster, dahling” – a phrase that’s available on his website as a ringtone!

Away from the screen, though, Craig is a thoroughly good guy, lending his support to the Royal Osteoporosis Society as patron and admitting his desire to adopt a child with fiancé Jonathan Myring.

Craig is the only one of the Strictly Come Dancing judges to have appeared on every single episode (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing judges: When is Craig marrying his partner?

Craig, 54, met horticulturist Jonathan Myring, 32, on dating app Tinder in early 2018.

In April 2020 the pair announced their engagement after Jonathan popped the question during a trip to Tasmania.

The couple revealed they had postponed their wedding, though, due to the pandemic.

Craig said they didn’t want a “COVID wedding” with a limited number of guests present so they’re now looking at tying the knot next year.

It’ll be Craig’s second wedding (but more on that later) and he has admitted: “Things are definitely different this time.

“I could never really see myself remarrying, but this feels right. It feels like the right time, and I fancy sharing my life, and the rest of my life, with Jonathan.”

A 2022 wedding is on the cards for Jonathan and Craig (Credit: Splash News)

Who was Strictly judge Craig married to before?

Craig married wife Jane Norwood in 1990, when he was 25 and she was 30.

He met Caerphilly-born Jane when they shared a house in London together while he was starring in stage show Miss Saigon.

In his autobiography, All Balls and Glitter: My Life, Craig explained: “Gradually, our intimacy developed into a proper relationship.

“Jane had in fact thought I was gay when we first met. At the beginning of 1990, Jane and I became an item.

“We resided in a one-bedroom flat in Crouch End, which was very romantic – a bit like Robert Redford and Jane Fonda in Barefoot in the Park.

“I loved her zany qualities, her appreciation for the arts, her outgoing nature, her ability to converse with anybody, her strength, her passion – even her Welsh accent.”

Opening up about his decision to propose, Craig added: “Eventually, I decided I was in love with Jane and, in a rash moment, I asked her to marry me.”

Craig had come out as bisexual at the time, and he explained it “wasn’t a big issue” for either of them.

“We were two people who loved each other, coming together and wanting to have kids before it was too late,” he wrote.

Why did they split up?

However, their sex life fizzled out and Craig soon found out Jane had slept with a mutual friend. He discovered the infidelity just before their second anniversary.

He previously told OK!: “I was bisexual for a long time. I flitted between men and women quite a lot between the ages of 17 and 26.

“My wife Jane left me for another man. Then I fell in love with a bloke. I have been gay ever since.”

However, despite their split in 1992, Craig and Jane are now said to be firm friends.

They’re said to see each other regularly and she even runs his website.

How long has Craig been one of the Strictly Come Dancing judges?

Craig has been one of the judges on the show since it started in 2004.

Not only that, he is also the only judge to have appeared in every single episode of the show so far.

Away from the glitz of Strictly, Craig has directed many West End shows, he’s directed the Strictly live tour since 2012 and appeared as Miss Hannigan in Annie – both the touring version and in the West End.

Playing on his on-screen panto villain persona, Craig has appeared in numerous pantomimes over the years.

Next year, he’ll direct the Strictly Ballroom: The Musical tour, which kicks off in September.

He’ll also embark on his first solo tour around England, All Balls and Glitter. It kicks off next spring.

Viewers are loving Craig and Bruno on their Great British Roadtrip show (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, he can be seen on screen with his pal Bruno Tonioli in their ITV series Great British Road Trips, which is earning rave reviews from fans.

Craig also showed off his dancing skills on The Masked Dancer earlier this year.

He was unmasked as Knickerbocker Glory in the semi-final.

Born in Ballarat, Australia in 1965, Craig started his career as a dancer in Melbourne.

In 1989, he moved to London to dance competitively and, in 2011, he became a British citizen.

