Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is here in earnest as the first of the live shows kicks off tonight (Saturday, October 24).

And bookies have revealed who they think will be the first of this year’s celebrities to be booted from Strictly.

The former Home Secretary will be first to go, according to betting odds (Credit: BBC)

What have the bookies said about Jacqui Smith?

According to the website Oddschecker, Jacqui Smith is most likely to be the first to go in the 2020 series.

The former Home Secretary is partnered with Anton Du Beke, who famously has never won, despite having been in the show since the first series in 2004.

Oddschecker has her down at 9/10 to be first, followed by Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh (at 11/4), athlete JJ Chalmers (11/2) and comedian Bill Bailey (12/1).

Jacqui’s partner is Anton Du Beke (Credit: BBC)

Maisie Smith the favourite to win

Ranvir’s pro partner is Giovanni Pernice, while JJ is with Amy Dowden and Bill is partnered with Oti Mabuse, who won last year’s series with actor Kelvin Fletcher.

This year could be pro dancer Gorka Márquez’s year, though. His partner is EastEnders star Maisie Smith, the current favourite to win (at 7/4).

If Oti won it this year with Bill Bailey, she would become only the second professional dancer to win the series more than once.

Aliona Vilani holds that accolade. She won with McFly drummer Harry Judd in 2011 and again four years later with Jay McGuiness from The Wanted.

The only pro to have won Strictly more than once is Aliona Vilani (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Aliona Vilani’s Strictly victories

Aliona also reached the final in 2010 with Matt Baker, former presenter of The One Show.

Some of the other pros have come close to winning multiple times.

Kevin Clifton – who won with film maker Stacey Dooley in 2018 – has reached more finals than any other pro.

He was was a runner up in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Similarly, Kevin’s fellow pro Pasha Kovalev has made it to several finals. He won in 2014 and was a runner up in 2011, 2012 and 2018.

Both Pasha and Kevin have since left Strictly.

