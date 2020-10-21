Stacey Dooley supported by celeb pals as she hits back at ‘cruel’ comments over new show

Stacey Dooley has hit back at “cruel” comments over her latest TV gig.

The former Strictly Come Dancing winner announced she will front a new BBC One series called This Is MY House.

The show, created by former Blue Peter host Richard Bacon, will see four people walk into a home and declare it’s their own.

Stacey Dooley has hit back at “cruel” comments over her latest TV gig (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Stacey Dooley say?

Then, celebrity judges will have to work out who’s the actual homeowner.

In a statement, Stacey said she was “excited” about the show.

She said: “Feel so excited to be fronting this new entertainment show!

“I love to see inside people’s houses so I’m made up to be involved in a gig that allows us to do that in a format that will bring some fun, humour and warmth at a time when we are all so craving escapism. Can’t wait!”

Stacey Dooley faces criticism

However, despite much excitement about her new gig, Stacey did receive some criticism from trolls.

The star then hit back on Twitter, branding the comments “cruel”.

She wrote: “Reading some of the unnecessarily cruel comments re my new gig.

“I got the same criticism doing Strictly and Glow Up.

Stacey Dooley said she’s “excited” about her new show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrities support Stacey Dooley

“I did well on Strictly and Glow Up went on to be a global series, that was recommissioned and Netflix took. I don’t know why this platform is so unkind..”

Fans supported Stacey and slammed the trolls sending hurtful messages.

The presenter also received praise and support from fellow celebrities, including BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker.

Alison Hammond showed her support to Stacey (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

He tweeted: “This is why I feel Twitter – for all the positives – will eventually die.

“What are the benefits of allowing people into your life to shout at you & tell you you’re rubbish?

Who else support Stacey?

“You’re not Stace… you’re great and the overwhelming majority of non-pubes will wish you the best.”

Alison Hammond wrote: “Ignore babs, I love ya and that’s all you need in your life.”

In addition, Katie Piper said: “People projecting so much negativity which in turn breeds more unhappiness into their own life.

“I love the passion and skill you put into everything you do. I re watched all of your docs in lockdown some for the 3rd time!”

Meanwhile, speaking about This Is MY House, Richard Bacon said: “This Is MY House is a game show with only one contestant – the homeowner.

“To win all they have to do is prove ‘This is MY house!’. But it’s not that simple.

“Three actors will turn up, steal the contestant’s name and claim that the house and everything in it belongs to them.”

He added: “They all have competing stories. Our judges have one job. To uncover the truth. It couldn’t be easier. Right?”

