Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed Anton Du Beke will replace judge Motsi Mabuse on this Saturday’s judging panel (November 14).

The show was thrown into disarray after Nicola Adams and Katya Jones had to leave the show because the pro dancer tested positive for coronavirus.

And then more drama happened when judge Motsi, 39, announced she was self-isolating due to a last-minute dash to Germany for personal reasons.

Now her replacement has been confirmed and show favourite Anton will step in to help out.

News: Anton has a new role on #Strictly this weekend! ✨ pic.twitter.com/iZHoPrNBX8 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 13, 2020

Strictly Come Dancing confirms Anton Du Beke as judge

Speculation was rife that the 54-year-old dancer would step into the breach.

Now that news has been confirmed.

Strictly’s official Twitter feed said: “We are pleased to announce that King Of Ballroom Anton Du Beke is stepping into our judging panel this weekend.

“Good luck Anton!”

Anton will step onto the judge’s panel this week (Credit: BBC)

How did Strictly fans react?

The news delighted fans, who responded positively to the news.

Former contestant Chris Ramsey said: “YESSSSS!!!”

Another wrote: “Well deserved and about time. Make it permanent now he is out of the competition.”

“Need to make it permanent he would be great,” a third commented.

Motsi Mabuse has to self-isolate for 14 days (Credit: BBC)

Finally, a fan said: “And it’s a 10 from me!

“@TheAntonDuBeke will be an amazing judge, should be on the panel permanently – when he doesn’t want to compete anymore.”

Why is Motsi Mabuse self-isolating?

Motsi shocked fans when she announced that she would have to sit out this week’s show.

Nicola and Katya will no longer compete in Strictly (Credit: BBC – Photographer: Guy Levy)

She said in a statement: “Hi Guys – Earlier this week I needed to travel to Germany for an urgent reason.

“I will of course be following the UK Government guidelines and self-isolating for 14 days.”

“I’ll be watching from home and by the power of technology, should be in your living rooms.

“Watch out though, I’ll be doing my own hair and make-up!”

