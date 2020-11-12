Strictly Come Dancing star Nicola Adams has left the show after Katya Jones tested positive for coronavirus.

The pair are “devastated” over the news and will no longer compete in the competition.

Nicola and professional dancer Katya have become the first pairing in history to be forced out of the show due to illness.

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones axed from Strictly (Credit: BBC – Photographer: Guy Levy)

What did Nicola Adams say?

Nicola told The Sun: “I’m absolutely devastated my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon.

“I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for! But I just want to say a huge thank you to Katya for being the best dance partner anyone could ask for.

“She pushed me way out of my comfort zone and it’s been an incredible experience.

Katya Jones contracted COVID-19 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katya Jones says ‘dancing with Nicola is inspiration’

“I’m gutted to be out of the competition but in these unprecedented times and as frustrating as it is, the COVID measures in place are to keep everyone safe, and I’m doing what I can to help.”

She added: “I’ll be spending the next 14 days isolating so I’d like to apologise in advance for the ridiculous amount of TikToks I’ll be posting, in my new found free time when I’m not gaming!”

Katya said: “Dancing with Nicola has been an absolute inspiration.

“She’s given her all each and every week and we were so excited to create more dances in the competition.

“Of course, I’m devastated to leave this way but I’ve made a friend for life and loved every moment of this special journey.”

Meanwhile, it comes hours after Rylan Clark-Neal – host of the show’s spin-off series It Takes Two – confirmed he was self-isolating.

He posted on social media: “I found out this week that someone I have been in recent contact with outside of work has tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am therefore now following the government guidelines and having to isolate.

“I have sought out a COVID test and thankfully that has returned a negative result.”

The star added: “That does mean I will miss the next 2 weeks of Strictly It Takes Two and my BBC Radio 2 Saturday show.

“I look forward to being back soon and wish all the couples good luck for this weekend.”

Meanwhile, Nicola and Katya formed the show’s first ever same-sex pairing this year.

Nicola featured in Strictly’s first same-sex pairing this year (Credit: BBC – Photographer: Ray Burmiston)

What did Nicola Adams say about joining the show?

Speaking about making history, boxing champion Nicola said: “I wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever all female-pairing.

“It’s amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry.”

Nicola previously hit back at criticism (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Nicola also hit back at criticism over the show having a same-sex couple.

Speaking to Attitude, she said: “I’ve been through so much in my life, like people’s comments really can’t affect me now.

“It’s like, when I see comments on Twitter, I’m like, ‘You’re going to have to do a little bit more than that if you want to affect me with a couple of words’.

“I’ve been to hell and back – so keep it coming.”

