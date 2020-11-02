anton du beke strictly
Anton Du Beke fans beg for him to be made a judge on Strictly Come Dancing following yet another early exit

Ant Du Beke was booted off Strictly early yet again

Anton Du Beke fans are begging for him to be made a judge on next year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The Strictly veteran, 54, was voted out early yet again on Sunday night’s Strictly.

In fact, he and partner Jacqui Smith, were the first couplet o be booted off Strictly 2020.

As per usual, the pro dancer handled his departure with grace.

And even took to Twitter to praise former MP Jacqui and urge her to continue dancing.

anton du beke on strictly 2020
Should Anton be made a judge? (Credit: BBC)

Anton Du Beke is a Strictly fan favourite

Tweeting in view of his some 251,000 Twitter followers, he tweeted: “Ah @Jacqui_Smith1, didn’t we have a ball!

“Over so soon, my love, but what a transformation from the launch show in just a few short weeks – such a tremendous achievement!

Before adding: “Thank you for being a truly marvellous partner – promise me you’ll keep dancing! Anton XX.”

But his kind words prompted his fans to beg for him to be made a Strictly judge.

One Twitter user replied: “Anton Du Beke & Jacqui Smith definitely had a ball. So much patience Anton. Anton would be a popular @bbcstrictlyJudge #Strictly

jacqui smith and anton du beke
Anton and Jacqui are the first Strictly couple eliminated this year (Credit: BBC)

Jacqui and Anton handled their exits with dignity

“King of the ballroom Anton. Latin & British ballroom Dancer (Anton is so funny) Jacqui give it a good shot. No slating from me. Sad to see you go.”

While another user suggested: “Sorry to see you go! How about putting you on the judging panel now ? Missing you already x.”

A third user implored: “So sad to see you go Anton strictly not the same with out you. Now you can be the next Bruno, get yourself in the judges seat.”

Whereas a further user even suggested he should host the BBC show: “It’s so unfair that Anton always gets the lame duck and is voted out early. I also think he should be hosting the show.”

Anton and Jacqui were at the bottom of the leaderboard for both week one and week two.

On their elimination, Jacqui profusely thanked Anton.

She said: “I had the greatest adventure it’s possible to imagine.

“I’m just sorry I can’t continue it with this man who has been absolutely fantastic and gorgeous to be with.

“So I’ll be watching you and supporting you.

Finally adding: “To Anton I would like to say you have been just an absolute joy to be with.

“I am so pleased and proud to have spent this time with you.”

