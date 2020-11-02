Prince William reportedly suffered coronavirus in April of this year.

According to The Sun, the third-in-line test positive for COVID-19 at the same his father, Prince Charles, battled the virus.

But the Duke of Cambridge reportedly kept his illness a secret for fear of scaring the British public.

A source claims Prince William said at an engagement: “There were important things going on and I didn’t want to worry anyone.”

What’s more, an additional source says that William was surprised at how greatly he suffered.

Prince William reportedly battled COVID-19 in April (Credit: SplashNews)

How ill was Prince William?

He reportedly struggled to breathe and suffered severe exhaustion.

The source added: “William was hit pretty hard by the virus – it really knocked him for six.

“At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was suffering from the disease at the same time.

In April The Queen gave her riveting We Will Meet Again speech.

Prince Charles shared he had coronavirus in March (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Prince William said about coronavirus?

William apparently also didn’t want to further worry Brits by revealing his own diagnosis.

The report states he self-isolated for two weeks.

Recovered by April 16, he opened Nightingale Hospital Birmingham by video link.

Meanwhile, previous month William had been caught making an unfortunate gaffe about coronavirus.

In March, while speaking to paramedics in Dublin, he made some unfortunate remarks.

He said: “I bet everyone’s like ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying,’ and you’re like ‘no, you’ve just got a cough.'”

Prince William made several coronavirus gaffes earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews)

Before adding: “It does seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment. Is it being a little hyped up, do you think, by the media?”

While in an additional video from the trip, William joked that he and wife Kate were ‘spreading coronavirus.’



He said: “By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus, Sorry. We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop.”

However, on Sunday evening The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were shown presenting an award to NHS frontline workers on the Pride of Britain Awards.

Here, Prince William said: “We cannot thank you enough. On behalf of a grateful nation, it is a tremendous honour for Catherine and I to present a special recognition award to the army of dedicated NHS staff.”

