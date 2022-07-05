Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is fast approaching, and speculation is ramping up over who will be taking part in it.

Here are 13 celebrities ED! would love to see on the ballroom floor this Autumn.

Who doesn’t love Lily Savage? (Credit: YouTube)

1. Paul O’Grady as Lily Savage on Strictly Come Dancing 2022

What could be better than seeing Paul O’Grady on the Strictly ballroom floor?

His drag-queen alter-ego, Lily Savage, of course!

Despite saying on numerous occasions that he will never bring back Lily Savage, Betfair has Lily at 5/6 to appear on this year’s show – a favourite this year.

Could Paul finally bring Lily back from the dead later this year?

We want Martin on Strictly! (Credit: ITV)

2. Martin Kemp

Forget Roman – we want his dad, Martin Kemp, on Strictly Come Dancing 2022 instead!

The 60-year-old has a busy summer coming up, as he’s set to perform at Rewind Festival later this month.

But after that – could he appear on Strictly?

Martin is currently at 6/5 to get his dancing shoes on later this year.

Charlie is another star we want to see on the show (Credit: YouTube)

3. Charlie Dimmock to appear on Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Garden Rescue star Charlie is another we want to see on the upcoming series of Strictly.

The 55-year-old is currently at 11/10 to appear on the show.

Could she take a break from her hit BBC show to take part in another one this year?

Could the EastEnders star be dancing later this year? (Credit: BBC)

4. EastEnders star Steve McFadden

EastEnders star Steve is another we want to see taking on Strictly later this year.

Things aren’t looking good for Phil Mitchell on the soap – could this be the end for him?

If it is, then Steve will have plenty of spare time on his hands. Could we see him doing the foxtrot later this year?

Steve is at 11/8 to appear on Strictly 2022.

Will the Star Wars legend be on the show? (Credit: YouTube)

5. Warwick Davis

The Tenable host is another star we’d love to see getting his groove on later this year.

Warwick, who stands at 3.5 feet tall, would make history as the first contestant with dwarfism to take part in the show.

Betfair have the 52-year-old at 2/1 to appear on the show.

Gordon has been rumoured to appear on the show in the past (Credit: BBC)

6. Gordon Ramsay to appear on Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Last year, Gordon‘s daughter, Tilly, competed on the show.

A year on, could the celebrity chef be following in his daughter’s footsteps?

The 55-year-old has previously been revealed to be the bookies favourite to compete on the show when it returns later this year.

Betfair has him at 4/1 to take to the dance floor.

Piers would be explosive on the show (Credit: TalkTV)

7. Piers Morgan

He would definitely be a controversial choice, but it would be seriously entertaining to see Piers on the show later this year.

Besides, he had plenty to say about Dan Walker finishing in 5th place last year.

Could he do better? We may just find out, as Betfair has him at 9/2 to be on the show.

Could Kelly add another trophy to her collection? (Credit: ITV)

8. Kelly Holmes

Dame Kelly Holmes recently hit the headlines after coming out as gay, aged 52.

With the former Olympian back in the spotlight, her odds to appear on Strictly have never been better.

Betfair has the star at 6/1 to be on the show later this year.

Bradley and Barney would be so fun to watch (Credit: SplashNews.com)

9 & 10. Bradley and Barney Walsh

What would be better than having one Walsh on the show? Having two!

Could you imagine the rivalry between the Breaking Dad duo if they were both to compete on this year’s series of Strictly?

The Chase star Bradley Walsh is currently at 8/1 to be on the show.

Barney, on the other hand, is more of an outsider at 18/1.

Could Paige do Strictly? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

11. Paige Sandhu

Emmerdale star Paige thrilled viewers with her star turn as murderous Meena on the show earlier this year.

With Meena’s story over (for now), could Paige swap Yorkshire for the Strictly ballroom?

The 25-year-old is 8/1 to get dancing later this year.

Jane would be great on the show (Credit: Channel 5)

12. Jane McDonald

The 59-year-old singer is a busy woman, travelling all around the world for her various TV shows.

But could she settle down for a couple of months to take part in Strictly later this year?

Jane is at 12/1 to get a sequined dress on for Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

Richard is another we want to see (Credit: ITV)

13. Richard Madeley

He’d certainly be a controversial choice, but we’d love to see Richard on Strictly this year.

The star only lasted a few days on last year’s I’m A Celebrity, so an extended run on a reality competition for Richard would be a good thing.

The 66-year-old is 14/1 to get his dancing shoes on in 2022.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “With Strictly returning to our screens around September time, Paul O’Grady is the 5/6 favourite to appear on this year’s competition, followed by Martin Kemp at 6/5 and Charlie Dimmock, who is 11/10.

“Looking elsewhere, Gordon Ramsay is 4/1 to compete, while Piers Morgan is 9/2 to try his luck on the dance floor.”

A rep for Strictly previously said they won’t comment on speculation.

Strictly Come Dancing returns later this year.

