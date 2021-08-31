Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Katie McGlynn ‘on a health drive’ after being snapped worse for wear

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 star Katie McGlynn has reportedly vowed to stop partying in a bid to win the BBC show.

The former Coronation Street star has signed up to strut her stuff on this year’s dance floor.

However, there have been concerns about how well she will perform after she was spotted looking worse for wear in July.

A photograph of the soap actress slumped on a pavement after a night out in Manchester made headlines and shocked fans.

With Strictly preparations now in full swing, it seems Katie is determined to clean up her act.

A source close to the Hollyoaks actress claimed that Katie is keen to emulate the success of EastEnders actress Maisie Smith.

Maisie reached last year’s final after winning over viewers at home.

Corrie’s Katie McGlynn has allegedly been warned about her partying ways (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Katie McGlynn ‘warned’ over partying

“Katie is a young woman and loves going out with her pals,” a source told The Sun. “But those pictures weren’t great for her look. She was warned against doing anything which could hamper her chances.

“Katie is totally focused on the show. Instead of partying, Katie has become a gym junkie and is working out three times a week. Katie knows how physically taxing Strictly can be.

“She saw the success of EastEnders’ Maisie Smith last year when she got to the final. She wants to continue to fly the flag for soap stars on Strictly.”

Katie is also determined to transform her fitness routine.

She told fans she has enlisted the help of a personal trainer, Brad Lawrence, to achieve her goals.

“I really wanted to get my fitness levels back up after lockdown,” she said on Instagram. “And, of course, the exciting news of Strictly was my motivation to pull my socks up and get back training.”

“He really does have the patience of a saint. However, he trains you like the devil. Some would call it a love/hate relationship!”

Read more: Bruno Tonioli jokes Anton Du Beke ‘needs the money’ as he takes over on Strictly

Will Giovanni Pernice be paired with Katie McGlynn on Strictly 2021? (Credit: BBC)

Who will Katie be paired with?

Meanwhile, the BBC has yet to announce this year’s Strictly pairings.

However, if rumours are to be believed, Katie will be paired with Giovanni Pernice.

Read more: Ex-Strictly pro AJ Pritchard addresses speculation he’ll return to the show

Interestingly, the pair were linked romantically back in 2017 for a brief period. As a result, BBC bosses will likely hope their potential pairing could spark more romance rumours.

Meanwhile, the soap star will be competing against the likes of McFly’s Tom Fletcher and Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Tilly.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One next month (September), however, make sure to stick with ED’s dedicated Strictly section for more updates!

