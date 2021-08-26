AJ Pritchard has opened up on returning to Strictly Come Dancing during an appearance on This Morning.

The 26-year-old professional dancer departed the BBC One programme last year.

But while most Strictly fans would love to see him back on the show, AJ admitted he won’t return “in same capacity”.

AJ Pritchard discussed returning to Strictly Come Dancing on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

AJ Pritchard opens up on Strictly return

The star appeared on This Morning alongside his brother Curtis, 25, earlier today (August 26).

During the chat, the star discussed a potential return to Strictly with hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Eamonn asked: “Will [your] journey ever take you back to Strictly?”

I feel like not in the same capacity.

AJ responded: “I feel like not in the same capacity.

“It’s great seeing the show and I think what’s really nice, when you’re in the show it’s such a machine [that] you don’t appreciate how much kind of goes on.

AJ appeared alongside his brother Curtis (Credit: ITV)

“But when you’re able to step back and watch it, you can really just kind of love it and see it and see all the hard work that comes together to create it.”

On the programme, AJ and Curtis also opened up on their plans to return to acting.

The siblings previously made their acting debut on Hollyoaks together.

Read more: AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend Abbie Quinnen recalls fire accident in first TV interview

However, the brief stint was met to plenty of criticism.

When asked if they’d return to acting, Curtis explained: “100%. That was our first sort of acting debut on TV doing actual acting.

“I fell in love with it. Absolutely fell in love with it so I would like to do acting in the future.”

AJ quit Strictly Come Dancing last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did AJ leave the BBC One show?

AJ was a firm favourite on Strictly before his departure.

However, he announced his decision to quit to focus on other projects.

His team confirmed last year: “After four years on Strictly Come Dancing, AJ has decided the time is right to leave the show and follow his dreams.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing news: Maura Higgins issues warning to boyfriend Giovanni Pernice

“To explore opportunities in the presenting world alongside his brother Curtis. AJ would like to thank the team at Strictly and everyone at the BBC for giving him such a brilliant opportunity.”

The professional dancer has since went on to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.