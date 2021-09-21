Strictly Come Dancing 2021 star Nina Wadia has revealed her dramatic weight loss from doing the show.

The former EastEnders actress is hard at work on the BBC competition’s training regime, and it’s had a big impact on her body.

Nina has shared that she’s already managed to drop a couple of dress sizes as a result of her hard work on Strictly.

Nina Wadia has undergone an amazing transformation on Strictly Come Dancing 2021 already (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Nina Wadia on her weight loss

“It’s ridiculous how quickly the weight just drops off you after a bit of dancing,” she told the Mirror.

“I’m trying to balance so many things… the last thing I want to worry about is the actual dancing.”

Furthermore, Nina isn’t the only star to have undergone a surprising transformation…

Ed Balls

Ed confessed that his hectic Strictly schedule helped him lose a stone in just six weeks.

He revealed: “Every day I say, ‘what do you think?’ and she [his wife] says, ‘Oh yes, it’s making a difference’.”

In fact, the politician actually went on the show with the hopes of shedding some weight in the first place.

He said: “It’s one of the main reasons [I wanted to do the show] other than having a good time.”

Ranvir Singh shed two dress sizes in just a few short weeks (Credit: BBC Pictures)

Ranvir Singh

GMB presenter Ranvir Singh managed to drop two dress sizes in the space of just two weeks.

She was so busy training due to Covid still being in full swing, that she was shedding pounds quicker than she had imagined she would.

“I was talking to Richard Arnold and saying the fact is I’m not going out anywhere I’m in my little bubble,” she said on GMB. “I literally go to training, I go to set, I do my little dance!”

Lisa dropped a whopping 12 stone on a weight loss journey that started on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lisa Riley

The former Emmerdale star went through a huge transformation during her time on the show, and in the months after.

She lost a whopping 12 stone, which she attributed to her training as well as giving up booze.

Opening up about her experience, Lisa said: “I went in there this big fat girl and I refused to be the comedy turn. I have been to drama school, I have rhythm.

“I was going to show everyone not to underestimate women like me and that even if you are big you can dance. The whole experience was amazing.”

Bill Bailey had to get a brand new wardrobe (Credit: BBC)

Bill Bailey

Comedian Bill Bailey became a fan favourite during his time on the show thanks to his impressive dance skills.

His dancing prowess helped him transform himself during his time on the show, so much so that he needed a new wardrobe.

During an interview on Lorraine, he revealed ahead of the final, which he went on to win, that he’d lost almost two stone.

“Most of my clothes don’t close now. I feel [healthier, better]. It’s very demanding,” said the comedian.

“I’m going to have to get some new clothes – that’s on my Christmas list. It’s a great workout.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday (September 25) on BBC One.

